A post has captured the reactions of IVD's in-laws regarding the allegations leveled against them on social media

The businessman had shared a picture of his daughter, claiming she appeared sick, while also abusing his ex-in-laws

Fans were divided, with many arguing that he should not be granted full custody of his children but should be allowed to see them

Former in-laws of businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, have responded to his recent claims about them and his children.

IVD had made several posts on his Instagram story, sharing a picture of one of his daughters and claiming she appeared sick.

IVD’s ex-laws call him dead beat father in new post. Photo credit@ivd001/@izzy_ogbeide

Source: Instagram

He stated that he was in a better position to care for all of his children and accused his ex-in-laws of kidnapping them, demanding their return.

In response, a post shared on the Instagram page of izzy_ogbeide_ clarified that the video IVD posted was taken after the children had lost their mother years ago.

They labeled him a "deadbeat father" and shared more recent pictures of his children. One of the pictures showed the daughter IVD had referenced, who was the "queen of her house" during her school’s inter-house sports competition.

Another photo depicted the children with Bimbo's elder sister, who had visited them at their boarding school.

IVD’s ex-laws speak about his children. Photo credit@ivd001

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, IVD was accused of trying to look good in the eyes of the public, especially after his violent actions toward his late ex-wife.

They stated that his children are living better now than when their mother was alive.

IVD's in-laws speaks about Blessing CEO

The post also targeted Blessing CEO, IVD's new lover, calling her "Maggi yansh" and questioning her ability to care for IVD’s five children alongside her own two.

They further criticized Blessing for not speaking about her son and referred to her as a "deadbeat mother."

Additionally, IVD had previously granted an interview claiming that he hadn't seen his children for years and dared his former in-laws to release them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by IVD's in-laws about bis claim. Here are comments below:

@nnellycul said:

"A person can be a bad husband but a good father!."

@chopsbox1 stated:

"Blessing CEO dey find who go come wash plate and cloth for her when she marry IVF abi IVD go commot your sons from boarding school as far as the mother no dey to enjoy her children the man self no go enjoy them."

@eveebo1 wrote:

"Mamajazz wey dey feed and care for children that aren’t hers, Mamajazz is the best place for those children, they are in luxury oh. That lady is kind to a fault, I have had activities with her and she’s an angel."

@dera_ng_ stated:

"Every Marriage has issues but IVD was not the villain. He also isn’t a deadbeat father. They are just trying to punish him."

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

Source: Legit.ng