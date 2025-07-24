IVD has responded to allegations by critics following an interview he granted on his experiences with his ex-in-laws and his children

In the interview, IVD opened up about the struggles he faced at the hands of his former in-laws and the impact it had on his relationship with his children

Fans reacted after seeing his post, offering advice on what steps he should take next, many urged him not to allow Blessing CEO to care for his kids

Nigerian businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has addressed questions from fans regarding his former in-laws and his children.

In a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, IVD revealed that he has not seen his children for over three years. He also spoke about his relationship with Blessing CEO, describing her as a source of peace and expressing his intention to marry her.

His comments sparked significant backlash, prompting him to respond with a post on his Instagram story.

In the video, he shared an image of one of his daughters, claiming she appeared sick. He boasted that his children were born into wealth, but accused his ex-in-laws of neglecting their care.

He further stated that his children were the source of his anger and demanded that his ex-in-laws return them, claiming he could no longer endure the situation.

IVD challenges ex-in-laws over children’s well-being

In the post, IVD challenged the individuals who allegedly kidnapped his children to share a picture of their own daughter for comparison.

He emphasized the importance of a father figure in his children’s lives, declaring that he is still alive and able to care for them. IVD also warned that they should not let "the god of thunder" take their lives.

IVD makes further allegations against an individual

In a subsequent post, IVD made more allegations, claiming that someone had attempted to take his life after also stealing his wealth.

The car dealer expressed gratitude that God had thwarted the individual’s efforts and exposed their intentions.

Backlash after wife’s tragic death

This comes after IVD faced backlash following the tragic death of his wife, Bimbo, who passed away from burns sustained in a fire accident at their home.

How fans reacted to IVD's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the businessman. Here are comments below:

@_shugabliss said:

"U wey fail them and their mama when she dey alive..go con fit take care of 5 of them now wey she don die....how much u dey give them as upkeep monthly too..cos all join to determine turn out of things."

@bzeefusionboutique wrote:

"Someone following a woman all round and posting ,granting all interviews can’t take care of kids either , she doesn’t look sick she’s okay and well spoken , co parents with your family and give them whatever they need to care for them."

@ti_nu_ade06 reacted:

"So you can’t go to the okokomaiko to check on your kids?"

@nsygerl4 commented:

"Is blessing CEO that will look after them Abi s ohhrrright. Me I even want u to bring all 5 of them oo let them all leave with u and blessing ceo children. Let the real drama begin."

@jisola_i shared:

"Go to court to file for custody."

@folamagic commented:

"So is blessing that will help you look after them very well..God be with those children ."

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

