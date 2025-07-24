Renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci showed off the strength of her legs as she joined the Nick Minaj viral pose

The Nicki Minaj pose Challenge encouraged fans to recreate her iconic squat position from her 2013 High School music video, with crossed legs in high-heeled shoes

The award-winning chef joined the list of celebrities to display her stamina in the striking pose, igniting reactions online

The Nicki Minaj pose Challenge encourages fans to recreate her iconic squat posture from her 2013 High School music video. In the music video for the song, she squatted at the poolside with with crossed legs balancing in high-heeled shoes.

Hilda Baci shares video of herself doing the viral Nicki Minaj pose challenge. Credit: @hildabaci, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Fans of the hip-hop star have taken the challenge to the next level as they show off their stamina on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Some have experimented with the posture, making it even more challenging. They have done it with only one leg on the ground, balanced on weights, or narrow surfaces.

Chef Hilda Baci's recent video doing the viral pose captivated the hearts of many with the way her endowed body rested on her heels with one leg crossed.

In her caption she wrote:

“Just checking that my 100hrs standing legs still work 😉.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity chef Hilda Baci responded to the criticism she faced over the N6k pepper soup that was ordered from her restaurant.

This was after a TikTok user, Omotayo Zinnat, posted a video where she complained bitterly about the turkey pepper soup she got for N6k from Hilda Baci’s restaurant. The lady complained about the small portion and the state of the food. The clip went viral and started a heated online debate with people taking sides.

The aggrieved customer, Omotayo, took to her TikTok page to tell Nigerians that Hilda Baci reached out to her to apologise.

According to the young lady, the message came in shortly after she called out Hilda’s restaurant but she only managed to see it now. Omotayo posted the screenshot of the celebrity chef’s apology to her, showing that Hilda Baci offered her a N50,000 food voucher to use at her restaurant as she pleases.

The customer went on to thank Hilda for acknowledging her complaints about the pepper soup and making her feel heard.

Hilda attempts Nicki Minaj pose challenge, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kie_kie__ said:

"I no greeee! That support is toooo much!!!! Do another oneeeeee."

swaodi said:

"Awwww my coach must win ooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 if she."

lamie_posh wrote:

"The best have seen 👏😍😍."

bigchefgeeoflagos wrote:

"Record breaking legs FR 🔥🔥."

janemena said:

"Your steeze k!lls me every dammn time😍. And those heels are🔥 & 🧊."

thechilledceo said:

"Cute but some of us will like to see you on stacked pots or maybe stacked GINO can tomatoes 😍😍."

its_tegadominic said:

"Awawa, well, just incase una see me for emergency with pop cast, na this challenge cause am. 🎤 🚶🏽‍♀️‍➡️."

official_maryjaneawai wrote:

"We no gree this one that thing is soft 😂. Use hard surface ."

Davido's ex-lawyer reacts to Hilda pepper soup drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, joined the trending discussion about the N6k pepper soup from Hilda Baci’s restaurant.

On his official X page, Bobo expressed amusement at the customer’s plight. According to him, the aggrieved lady should go and do her research on the top 10 most expensive places in Nigeria.

In a follow up post, the public figure told the customer to either hold her N6k, stay at home and manage or look for a local mama put if she wants pepper soup.

