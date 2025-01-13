Videos from billionaire Rasaq Okoya's 85th lavish birthday have emerged on social media

Davido's rendered a live performance at Okoya's 85th birthday; Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo were also spotted

Former president Obasanjo, governor Ademola Adeleke, and billionaire Tony Elumelu, were among those spotted at the event in Lagos

It was a moment of celebration for billionaire Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his family as he celebrated his 85th birthday on January 12, 2025.

Okoya, who is among the ranks of wealthy Nigerians tagged 'Old Money,' had a lavish birthday party in Lagos that was studded by the crème de la crème of society.

Okoya's family dance as Davido sings. Credit: isrealdmw

Videos from the event showed former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, media mogul Dele Momodu, and billionaire Tony Elumelu, among others, in attendance.

The Nigerian entertainment industry was not left out as Davido, Iyabo Ojo, and Paulo also stole the spotlight at Okoya's 85th birthday party.

The billionaire's birthday took place amid the EFCC's invite to his sons Wahab and Raheem Okoya, for questioning over alleged naira abuse.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Raheem and Wahab were spotted in a viral video spraying bundles of N1,000 notes, which led to a police officer being detained.

Davido performs at Okoya's 85th birthday

The DMW label boss aside from gracing the event also performed at the billionaire's birthday.

A clip showed the moment the Okoya's sons and his wife Shade joined Davido on the dance floor as he performed some of his hit songs.

Below is a video from Davido's performance at Okoya's 85th birthday, including a clip of him exchanging pleasantries with his uncle and Dele Momodu:

Below is a video of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo at Okoya's birthday:

A video showing former president Olusegun Obasanjo's arrival at Okoya's birthday below:

Watch Tony Elumelu at Okoya's birthday party:

Reactions as Davido performs at Okoya's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Davido's performance at the billionaire's 85th birthday. Read the comments below:

tundeoladun:

"Make I no talk."

@ayomidemub2:

"Davido life don spoil, anywhere belle face , he too cheap."

mayorzee7:

"Man is Busy securing the bag and focus on his growth I love the new @davido."

OlaSupercc:

"Wetin be this… well if they call Wizzy aswear he no go answer😂 if not for anything but for those boys."

@Dat_Oronboy:

"Na the children wey EFCC wan invite over ?? Bunch of clowns."

Baseonbelive0:

"Shey na d pikin wey EFCC say dem invite be day."

EyanWizzy007:

"Who are the backup singers to Davido How can Ur Oga voice sound weird and the backup singers own are the worst …. What is Twe twe in baritone voice."

Davido performs at burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the DMW label trended over his performance at a burial ceremony in Anambra.

A clip showed the DMW label boss thrilling the party host and businessman Zenco with his songs.

Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest, Obi Cubana, Jowizaza were also spotted at the event.

