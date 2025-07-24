Adura, the younger brother of the late Mohbad, has fired back at Verydarkman after the activist accused him of refusing to grant an interview

Verydarkman had called out Adura, asking a series of questions about his stance on the situation

Fans of the late singer expressed their satisfaction, confident that the truth will eventually come to light

Upcoming singer Adura Aloba, the younger brother of the late Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has sent a series of messages to social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

The activist had reacted to an interview Adura granted about his late brother, sharing questions he would ask Adura if granted his own interview.

Verydarkman also appealed to his fans to urge Adura to grant the interview, offering to pay for his trip to Abuja along with his manager.

In response, Adura hit back fiercely, accusing Verydarkman of using his brother’s death to chase clout.

He stated that he had handed over the matter to Portable and emphasized that he would never be swayed by VDM's money.

Adura accuses VDM of being paid

Adura further claimed that Verydarkman was being paid for his actions.

In an Instagram story post, Adura alleged that VDM was being compensated for all he was doing and prayed that his late brother’s spirit would not rest until justice was served.

He vowed that justice would reach Verydarkman’s doorstep as well.

Adura also declared that he was ready to speak the truth about his brother's death.

He revealed that his silence was out of respect for Mohbad, but now he was prepared to reveal everything he knew. Adura reiterated that his every move would be met with reactions.

Recall that Adura had previously confirmed that his brother was declared dead at the second hospital.

How fans reacted to Adura's post

Reactions trailed the post made by the young singer. Here are comments below:

@officialchidex17 shared:

"He couldn't even express himself properly at the interview he had with segun Welcome back to reality Adura. Na now day break."

@hoyeendahmola said:

"Now you are talking ..take the action talk wetin you know."

@momboyz__ commented:

"Shey na d same adura wey no fit speak English compose this."

@iamarikeolami13 stated:

"Good job, Adura. People who don't talk observe a lot .But by the time they speak omo, na bullet to bullet."

@ifegi_wa reacted:

"Keep playing", judgement no dey forget address! That word is heavy. VDM will definitely jam agbako one day."

@swt_juie wrote:

"Omo my own be say people who killed this boy no go get peace in their lives una go really regret una action."

Yomi Fabiyi shares chat sent by Adura

Legit.ng had reported that Yomi Fabiyi also tried to contribute his quota in the quest for justice for Mohbad.

He shared some chats he allegedly got from Adura which implicated the young singer. In the chat, Adura allegedly requested for money in exchange for videos of Wunmi dealing with her husband.

