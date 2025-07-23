VDM has announced that part two of his diss track aimed at Portable is ready, teasing fans with the upcoming release

In the video, VDM calls Portable a thief and warns that people should hustle hard to avoid resorting to stealing

Fans have shared their thoughts on the new track, expressing anticipation for its release as promised by VDM

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has released part two of the diss track aimed at his arch-enemy, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable.

The two have been feuding online, exchanging words and diss tracks, each trying to outdo the other.

Portable went as far as comparing himself to some prominent figures who were accused of allegedly stealing public funds.

In a video shared by VDM, he teased fans with the announcement that part two of the diss track was ready.

He revealed that he had recorded a 7-song EP and that the second track would be dropping at midnight on Audiomack.

VDM creates dance move for diss track

In the video, VDM called Portable a thief and advised people to hustle hard to avoid resorting to stealing tricycles (keke).

He confidently bragged that he was better than Portable in every aspect, even promising to physically confront the singer.

VDM also showcased some funny facial expressions while dancing and introduced his own dance moves to accompany the track.

Fans react to VDM’s new song

The release sparked a mixed reaction from fans. Many sided with VDM, noting that Portable had clearly found the “wahala” he had been screaming about. Others expressed their excitement and eagerly anticipated the song’s release in just a few hours.

Netizens reacted after seeing the sing that VDM released for the singer, They took sides and shared their take about the music. Here are some comments below:

Portable calls out Dapo Abiodun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that days after returning to the country, Portable took to social media to lament the terrible state of the roads in Ogun state.

His social media outburst was fuelled by a recent car accident that saw one of his cars fall into a ditch.

In the series of clips shared by the singer on his social media page, he slammed Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun for not fixing the bad roads.

