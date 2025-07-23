Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid’s fans have aaded more fuel to their recent online drama

Recall that the two artists threw jabs at each other on July 22 after the Morayo bragged about his inflcucne in the music business

Followng that one of Wizkid’s mischievous fans engaged Elon Musk’s AI on who visited his idol’s page frequently

The recent online drama between Afrobeats stars Wizkid (born Ayodeji Balogun) and Davido (real name: David Adeleke) has taken a surprising turn as fans engage with Elon Musk’s generative AI chatbot, Grok over their issue.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Essence hitmaker bragged about being the “biggest” in the music industry and the 5IVE crooner took to his page to write: “for your palour”

Following that one of Wizkid’s mischievous fans decided to ask Grok to list “the top ten artists who visit Wizkid’s page the most, in order of frequency, along with the number of times each one has visited?”

To the shock of many, Davido topped the list with with a number of 500k times, followed by Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage, 300k and 200k respectively.

See the post below:

The conversation sparked further debates among fans, as Grok’s answers left many in disbelief

Legit.ng reports that Grok AI was launched in November 3, 2023 and is promoted as having a "sense of humour" and has direct access to sister platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, copied his rival Wizkid as he paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke recently.

Taking to Twitter, the father of six characterised his son as a legend and wished him rest in peace.

This came shortly after his rival Wizkid celebrated his five children (Bolu, Ayo, Zoin, AJ and Morayo) from his baby mamas.

Davido’s post elicited varied comments, with some accusing him of attempting to emulate his rival, Wizkid, who had previously tweeted his children's names.

Netizens weigh in Davido, Wizkid drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_real_babatunde1805 said:

"Davido Dey Sleep Inside Wizkid X Profile😂😂😂."

paultaaaaaylor wrote:

"That wizkid own na lie. Una too do lol I get real one 😂."

samuel_67796 said:

"Na wahala for una ooo."

purple_scents said:

"Wahala day o."

officialkiddowiz said:

"Post the second one boss 😂😂abi na only thus one you see."

don_92 said:

"The fact they using an AI that is know for lies, conspiracy and racist outputs tells you everything you need to know about fandom these days 😂."

henro_steph said:

"Omo we youth no get work again ooo, see wetin we do with our lives 😂😂😂😂 davido and wizkid arguments everyday una no Dey tire for over 13 years plus now."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid hurled abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

