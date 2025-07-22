Fans of Davido are jubilating after Spotify released the biggest songs on streaming platforms for the first half of 2025

The report listed the top 30 songs on the platform, with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Olamide leading the way

Fans of the Nigerian singer have flooded online to celebrate his recent achievement, and Davido himself has reacted

Fans of Davido have trooped out on social media in celebration of David 'Davido' Adeleke after Spotify released a new list.

The platform released the Top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest Global streams for the first half of 2025.

As evidence of his hard work and dedication in the first half of 2025, Davido dominated the list with nine songs.

His collaboration with Omah Lay, With You, garnered a whopping 52.2 million streams, sitting pretty at number three.

The list also featured other talented artists like Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and others, with Wizkid's song with Ayra sitting comfortably at number 10

The announcement read:

"Davido dominates with 9 Songs as Spotify just unveiled the Top 30 Nigerian songs with the biggest Global streams for the first half of 2025 with WITH YOU(52.2M) as the highest off his recent album"5IVE"!"

See the post here:

See another clip here:

Recall, Afrobeat music sensation Davido just been announced to have scored a new achievement on Spotify.

According to an X page that offers insight on chats, the singer is still the only artist to occupy sports one to sixteen on Spotify.

Nigeria On seeing this disclosure, Davido quoted the tweet with a brag, sparking more reactions across the board.

Reactions as Davido tops list

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@IbiShittu said:

"Oya please do giveaway for us King David @davido."

@Ayoola_30BG said:

"weytin happen why wizkid no dey the list abi dem no, no wizkid GBEDU again ni?"

@Abdulsalam44097 said:

"Show us who dey number one osakpolor, number one is the boggest which is wizkid."

@GucciStarboi said:

"WizkidFC: How’s Davido the greatest? 30bg; “Go outside and play his music, people will know it, f*ck the numbers” Interviewer; Davido how are you the biggest, In terms of what? streams,awards or ? Davido; Ask those at the back they know😂."

@AsikaGbagbo001 said:

"I wish Spotify can release 2024. I wan see something. Make e be the second half of 2024 steams."

@MissRozapepper said:

"They can only try, they can't reach you. Organically sh*t only."

@DhaniBliss said:

"Commentary account. Always been biggest, Davido no dey cap 🧢."

@JaiyeWilliams said:

"U don start Abi ??? Wetin bring biggest come your tweet?"

@inis_heritage said:

"Wizkid no get any sing here o."

