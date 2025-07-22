Nigerian comedian Mr Funny aka Oga Sabinus, left both fans and netizens in stitches recently after he shared moments from his kitchen

The comic man was seen cooking two pots pf soup as he showed off the final execution online

Not stopping there he called on the attention of renowned chef Hilda Baci, triggering reactions from his followers

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, has playfully challenged to renowned chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci to a cooking competition.

The skitmaker shared a video of himself in a kitchen as he displayed the different pots of soups he prepared.

Sabinus could be seen stirring a pot of Okoro and Ogbono soup simultaneously and tasted his meal to confirm how it’s savour.

In his caption, Sabinus joking called on the attention of the celebrity chef and requested that she came forward with her cooking skills.

He wrote:

“Chef Sabinwa On The Beat 😎 Hilda Baci Come Forward 🤣🤣🤣 Wike Brother Don Enter Kitchen.”

See his video below:

In a previous report, Nigerians celebrated with Sabinus' family as his younger sister gets called to the bar, making history as the first lawyer in their family.

The proud brother shared the uplifting news via his official social media page, where he posted a picture of Hachi in her full gown.

Hachi looked stunning in her photoshoot, prompting fans to comment on her beauty. Meanwhile, her brother, Sabinus, in his usual funny way, informed people to avoid him now that his sister is a lawyer.

How netizens reacted to Sabinus’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Street__lawyer said:

"There are some of your fans that haven't eaten, showing food in this manner is not encouraging 😑."

@BlackUriel01 said:

"No be you cook this thing, them don cook am finish you just enter kitchen day turn am."

@Gorilla23mp said:

"No chef taste food like that, plus this your belle I thought it natural but now I know better 😄😄😄."

@defigner_ said:

"Oga Sabinus, when did you shift from Rice and Chicken to local soup?🙂‍"

@kateregai771 said:

"The sisters in our church said yes to men who knows how to cook 😂. Will you be our church member?"

@_theMDA said:

"Like this tweet if you know he’s not the person that cooked the food. Before you cry look at how he’s dressed. Lol."

@1KiNGofStars said:

"@Sabinus1_ You get mind mind enter oga wife's kitchen. Go dey turn her stew all in the name of content, Just be ready cuz you go explain how you cook the food from scratch."

@ebhos_gideonP said:

"Dem swear for u with draw soup? Only u dey cool Okro and Ogbono soup at the same time..two draw soup😁."

@Dannymasterp wrote:

"So up till now you never get Babe wey the cook for you Abii your Mumu no allow Babe accept you Mr Sabinus 😂."

Sabinus releases chat with blogger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oga Sabinus shared a private conversation between him and a blogger who shared false news about him.

The blogger expressed his love for Oga Sabinus as he disclosed why he shared the false news about the skit maker.

Sabinus expressed his displeasure at the lengths bloggers go to tarnish celebrities' images, with evidence.

