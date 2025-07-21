Singer Portable's management has taken to social media to address viral allegations about him stealing a phone

The singer narrated the developments that led to the theft allegation. He claimed he was falsely accused by his former record label boss

Portable asserted that his reason for speaking out is not to seek revenge but to set the record straight and protect upcoming artists from similar treatment

On Sunday, July 20, Nigerian singer Portable took to his Instagram page to issue a formal statement addressing a longstanding accusation of phone theft.

The statement, shared via a post titled Official Statement on Behalf of Portable, was an attempt to clarify events from his time under Destiny Records.

According to Portable, the incident stems from his earlier association with the label, which was owned by Ija Omode, now Vice Chairman of the Union of Road Transport in Ogun state.

During this period, the label provided Portable with a phone for professional use. However, due to what he described as a lack of support and professional growth, Portable decided to part ways with the label.

The singer claimed his exit was met with aggression. Affiliates of Destiny Records allegedly forcefully took back the phone, hacked into it, and then falsely accused Portable of stealing it. This confrontation escalated to a public humiliation, including the stripping of Portable, which was filmed and later circulated online by a media platform, Naijakit.

Despite his rise to fame, Portable states that the individuals responsible have never made a public effort to correct the narrative, though some have reached out privately. He describes the entire ordeal as a deliberate act of intimidation and bullying by the label.

In his statement, Portable emphasises that his purpose in speaking out is not to seek revenge, but to clear his name and caution upcoming artists against similar exploitation. He framed the statement as a pursuit of ‘truth, justice, and transparency.’

This statement from Portable comes days after Verydarkman shared an old clip of Portable being beaten and stripped as he was accused of stealing a tricycle.

The posts read:

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF PORTABLE

This is to clarify a past incident falsely accusing Portable of phone theft.

During his time with Destiny Records, Portable was provided a phone by the label’s owner, Ija Omode, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Union of Road Transport in Ogun State. Due to lack of support from the label, Portable made the decision to leave. However, this was met with hostility.

After his departure, individuals affiliated with the label forcibly retrieved the phone, bypassed its password, and went on to publicly humiliate Portable by stripping and falsely accusing him of theft. A video of this incident was later circulated online by Naijakit.

Since rising to success, those involved have reached out to Portable privately, but have failed to publicly correct the narrative.

This is a clear case of intimidation and bullying by a record label. Portable is speaking out now not for revenge, but to set the record straight and protect upcoming artists from similar treatment.

This statement is issued in pursuit of truth, justice, and transparency. #JusticeForPortable #TruthMatters #EndLabelBullying #PortableSpeaks."

Refer to the posts below:

Netizens react to Portable's statement

Portable's posts triggered a barrage of comments from online users who speedily took to the comment section to express their opinions.

Legit.ng spotted some noteworthy comments:

bash22333 wrote:

Ok that’s phone theft moruwa theft nko😂

uthman_lucas said:

You done add phone theft, what about the maruwa theft, na the garage chairman accuse u of that one?😂

_biola_007 noted:

Omo just one video VDM drop this guy never fit sleep lol😂.

jennyarabmoney commented:

But in the video he couldn't defend himself 🤷 why? No be him beat akpi ? So why couldn't he defend himself.. it's well me I can't judge anyone because I wasn't there

moneybag4288 wrote:

Vdm pls drop that video, we are all humans I am a ratel and I love portable ❤️❤️❤️

iam_seven_oh wrote:

Phone Again??!! Apart from keke u still get mind go thi*f phone again😂😂😂

Portable meets 2Baba at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable met 2Baba at Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party.

In the video, Portable, in his usual manner, couldn’t help but scream in excitement upon meeting 2Baba, whom he referred to as his Daddy.

The duo warmly greeted each other with a handshake before 2Baba’s attention shifted elsewhere.

