Nigerian veteran singer Daddy Showkey trended online after he narrated how he was able to own an Instagram account back in the day

The Somebody Call My Name hitmaker in a recent video opened up on his first knowledge of Instagram

He revealed how Wizkid gladly introduced him to the popular social media app, followed by singer KCee’s guidance

Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo aka Daddy Showkey has revealed how he discovered popular social media network Instagram.

He revealed this in a recent Instagram clip where he narrated how Afrobeats star Wizkid assisted him with it.

Daddy Showkey mentioned that few years back he visited Wizkid at his place and surprise to see that he trending after his junior colleague post on his social media page.

Daddy Showkey speaks about how Wizkid introduced him to Instagram. Credit: @daddyshowkey, @wizkidayo

So he asked the Essence hitmaker how he could do it, that was the moment he knew about Instagram.

Wizkid being kind enough created an account for him, Later on he met KCee who directed him on how to navigate the app.

Daddy Showkey wrote on his timeline:

“I had a special call today from @maleekberry and I shared a story of how @wizkidayo introduced me and also helped me open my Instagram account 😀 and how @iam_kcee also shared knowledge on how to navigate the app … life is about learning and applying the knowledge is key to the life we live now.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the veteran singer reacted to the order made by the Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago, targeted at individuals on dreadlocks.

Bago had given the directive during a stakeholders’ security meeting earlier in the week at the Niger State Government House, Minna.

Meanwhile, following intense backlash, the governor rescinded the directive.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, Daddy Showkey strongly criticised the governor’s now-reversed order that directed security operatives in Minna to arrest and shave off the hair of anyone wearing dreadlocks, describing it as both unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Daddy Showkey appreciates Wizkid for opening an Instagram account for him. Credit: @daddyshowkey

Visibly disappointed, the ghetto soldier, who has proudly worn dreadlocks for decades, questioned the rationale behind the directive, asking whether it was dreadlocks that were responsible for the growing insecurity in the country.

How netizens reacted to Daddy Showkey’s clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

don_simonjnr10 said:

"No worry igwe never sleep make I call him 👏😂."

swissbanc__ said:

"Gen z no no daddy showkey 😂."

a.k.a.oxygen wrote:

"Daddy come daddy come daddy come daddy showkey daddy come daddy come daddy come.....😂."

divine.nifty said:

"If na Davido na him for use him mouth announce to us say na him teach daddy showkey how to dey run Instagram 😂😂😂."

dannygill00 said:

"Baba na you out Comfamade for my phone 👏🙌."

david.kelechi.5811 said:

"Legendary 💪💪💪 God bless you for paving the way for all of them artists today."

realfish231 said:

"Na better story b dis no be say person go dey talk say him give wizkid belt on stage."

godie74 said:

"😂😂😂 if machala sees this video with backy for him hand the kin laugh wey biggest bird go laugh enh 😂😂😂."

utobaba7 said:

"See historical conversation 🔥🔥."

Daddy Showkey opens up about his rough past

Meanwhile, in an earlier report by Legit.ng, Daddy Showkey opened up about his rough lifestyle while still living in the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

He said in an interview that he and other guys terrorised the community with a gun they found on a refuse dump.

He also disclosed how nemesis caught up with other gang members while he escaped.

