Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, to the surprise of many on the internet, shared a video of Ruth Kadiri’s lookalike

The movie star who visited the capital city of Abuja for Seyi Vodi’s birthday was spotted with her colleague’s lookalike

The beautiful woman narrated the treatment she receives in airports or public settings, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday could hide her excitement after meeting her colleague Ruth Kadiri’s lookalike in Abuja.

The movie star hanging out with the beautiful woman issued an ultimatum to her co-star.

The actress, who attended Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party, posted a video of herself with Ruth Kadiri's lookalike on Instagram and begged her to answer within 24 hours.

The actress lookalike stated that people frequently mistake her for the actress, particularly at airports, and that she has asked her father about her identity.

“@ruthkadiri Mama, you have 24 hours to respond. Evening chills with my woman CEO @zalong_2011″.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing seems to have finally moved on from her failed relationship with her former lover, Xxssive, based on a post she recently made.

A few months ago, the movie star exposed her body and confirmed her breakup with Xxssive, vowing that she would never flaunt her lover online again.

She slammed the people who asked after Xxssive and said they made her relationship hit the rock.

In her post, she shared a lovely picture that appeared to be AI-generated and introduced the man as her new lover.

Initially, she left her comment section open, but later restricted it after many fans asked about her previous relationship and her last post about him.

How netizens reacted to Nkechi Blessing’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

georginaibeh said:

"For a sec I thought it was Ruth Walai 😮😮😮😮 . Striking resemblance mehnnn."

a_dose_of_joy said:

"I thought she was Ruth until I listened to you."

ajoke_refined_gele said:

"She speaks like her sef, too much resemblance."

iamjojofab said:

"@zalong_2011 with the best RTW🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

lynblaqs_touch wrote:

"Yes she does even with her smile 😀 she actually looks like @ruthkadiri ❤️."

deeroyaldelightfoods said:

"Me I look like @iyaboojofespris Queen mother ❤️😍."

daescacregistration said:

"The resemblance is too much, thought she was Ruth o."

tessyoragwa said:

"Yes she does look like Ruth oo 😍 ahhh resemblance choke 💯."

holuwabunmi20 said:

"I thought it was Ruth kadiri oo.She looks so much like her."

its_maureeenn wote:

"I was about to say " it's already a banger " 😂😂😂😂 I thought it's @ruthkadiri and you on a new project."

adebolaengots1 said:

"I thought @ruthkadiri was actually sitting behind you 😮😮😮 the resemblance is striking. She can your twin in a movie @ruthkadiri 😂 think about it 😜."

milang94_ wrote:

"Wait o I thought it was Ruth o,not until I played the video….Omo God dey create oo."

kamo_state said:

:Trust me before you mention who that was i thought it was Ruth Kadiri oo😂😂😂😂.

endless_bole wrote:

"lol I thought you were asking Ruth if she looked like Ruth 😮😮😮😮."

agbalusinkiru said:

"Ruth so proud, she will never respond. She likes to look Down on people."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

