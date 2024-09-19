Singer Simi was in a happy mood as she hailed her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, who wasn't focused on her while she spoke

She called him the husband of her youth, and in reaction, he gave her the peace sign

His reaction did not please Simi, and this made her question him, adding that it was not what she expected

Singer Simisola Kososko, aka Simi, hailed her husband and singer, Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, who reacted quietly.

Simi describes Adekunle Gold as the husband of her youth. Image credit: @simplysimi, @adekunlegold

In a video, she described the music star as the husband of her youth. He raised two of his fingers to give the peace sign. However, Simi stated that it was not what he should have done.

She asked if it was what his father did when his wife expressed her love for him. The Duduke crooner noted that it was supposed to be aura for aura, and Adekunle was supposed to spray her money as she hailed him.

At this point, the Sinner crooner turned to his wife as he held the television remote. He still did the peace sign and smiled. Simi smiled at him as she faced the camera.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Simi, Adekunle Gold's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Simi and Adekunle Gold's video below:

@debeesnitch:

"Na playmate I want as wifey o, no be troublemaker."

@tekodrip:

"No body dey upload the sad part on the IG. So no go leave your baba o."

@smalljagooo:

"I just like this girl."

@joshveron_:

"One day me self go love again."

@honorabletalkative:

"Why I dey smile."

@osilama_.fj1:

"Beautiful people."

@vicmanvic:

"She dey only communicate with her Yoruba folks as a Yoruba entertainer that she is."

