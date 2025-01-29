Simisola and Adekunle Gold have started to press on the necks of singles on social media with their display of affection towards each other

The talented singer, Adekunle Gold, real name Adekunel Kosoko celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, June 28, 2025

Taking to snap chat the singer showed off the lavish gift his wife Simisola bought him to celebrate his new age

Nigerian social media users have not stopped talking about Simi and Adekunle's love for each other. The sweethearts have been married for six years but their love for each other burns strong still.

Adekunle Gold, the talented Nigerina singer celebrated his 38th birthday on January 28, 2025, with his friends and family. While his special day was quietly celebrated, his wife Simi had other plans.

Adekunle Gold flaunts a lavish watch his wife Simi bought for him. Credit; @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi celebrates Adekunle Gold with sweet words

Taking to social media, Simi wrote:

"Baby, you started out GREAT. And you've gotten better with age. Over the past year, I've been very aware of how much I actually like you as a human being."

"I mean I've always known it, but now I pay attention to it - because I realise it's not easy to consistently like someone you have to live with, be with, sleep with almost everyday. ("Almost" because anything money, you've entered aeroplane). Thank you for being so likable Oko mi."

See her full post here:

Following the cute message, AG baby took to his official Snapchat account to share his brand new Phillip Plein wristwatch that Simi got for him.

He wrote:

"Marry well o, see what my baby got me"

See the post below:

Fans gush over Simi's gift to Adekunle

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@imoleayoobassa said:

"As a man once you ever date a woman who reciprocate the energy you give her financially with Love, you will never date a broke and stingy woman ever again. If you do, you will never rate her nor take her seriously... una go just dey lash."

@porcheblog reacted:

"Who dem come dey shade?"

@jinja_princess said:

"Free Tuface abegiii.'

@johar_joshanda4 said:

"They're such a beautiful couple, bringing all the love and good vibes!"

@jojominaj100:

"Couple goal learning from the 180."

@TheBestDecision:

"You all easily believe what you see on social media. Una no get parents wey get real love?"

@aghajoseph:

"You are not talking Omotols and her husband of close to 30yrs in marriage, Pete Edochie of more 50yrs,RMD of more than 20yrs, and you are talking about Simi and Edekunle Gold of 2019, less than 10yrs,pray they should even attain 2Face and Annie of 13yrs."

@@RohitKPaswan:

"Simi and Adekunle Gold are the only couple giving us hope rn 🥺."

@_Jayofweb3:

"Your papa and mama no give you hope?"

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Adekunle Gold and Simi are gradually becoming the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged this woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

Adekunle Gold revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng