Peter Obi of the Labour Party's claim that he can fix Nigeria within two years of becoming president of Nigerian has been criticised

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner who spokes with Legit.ng on the comment, berated the former Anambra governor, describing it as one of the political sweet words by Nigerian politicians

Afolabi recalled how politicians have made promises of reviving Nigeria from poverty at every election circle

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, recently said he would fix Nigeria's problems in two years, adding that he did not have to run for a second term in office, a statement he had consistently reiterated on why he would govern the country for one term.

In a recent interview, Obi noted that he had no excuse not to fix Nigeria in just two years of being in office. He said, “Give me just two years, and I’ll stabilise Nigeria.” Obi's comment has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Bisi Afolabi criticises Peter Obi's claim that he can fix Nigeria in two years Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on Obi's promises to Nigeria

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, berated the comment and considered it one of the sensational promises politicians made to Nigerians. He recalled how the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made such promises in 1999 and failed, but Obi joined the same party in 2007.

The legal luminary also recalled how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the promise of heaven and earth ahead of the 2015 general election, but the people are still yearning for a better Nigeria, 10 years after the APC began to rule the country.

His statement reads:

"Again, Nigerians are not new to sweet-talking, bounty campaigns and sensationalism. The PDP government campaigned from 1999-2007 when it lost power, promising to better the lives of Nigerians, yet did the exact opposite. It is worth noting that Peter Obi, shortly after this time, became a member of the PDP.

"The APC, with great fanfare, promised heaven and the earth in 2015, but the nation's fortune has only been further reversed.

"Now, the problems that have been created only under the democratic dispensation, for over 2 decades, is it rationally possible to fix everything in each sector of the economy within 2 years? It does not take being a soothsayer to answer in the negative."

Obi, a chieftain of the Labour Party, has expressed interest in the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform ahead of the 2027 elections, with the intention of sacking President Bola Tinubu during the poll.

Bisi Afolabi criticises Peter Obi over claim to fix Nigeria in two years Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi says he remains in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, explained that he would not be leaving the party, despite joining the coalition.

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng