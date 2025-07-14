The National Industrial Court has asked Ecobank Nigeria Limited to pay one of its sacked staff over N10 million

The court said the dismissal was wrongful and that it was in breach of his right to a fair hearing

John, the sacked staff has reportedly struggled to find new employment due to the circumstances of his dismissal

The National Industrial Court sitting in Benin has ordered Ecobank Nigeria Limited to pay N10 million in general damages to a former employee, John.

This is after ruling that his dismissal was wrongful and violated his constitutional right to a fair hearing.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Adunola Adewemimo, the court held that John's termination breached the terms of his employment and the principles of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Justice Adewemimo converted the letter of dismissal issued by Ecobank Nigeria Limited to John to a letter of termination, and ordered Ecobank Nigeria Limited to pay John the sum of N397,980.77k as salary in lieu of notice.

Also, the sum of N10 million as general damages, and the sum of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira cost of action.

All payments are to be made within 30 days, with a 10% annual interest applicable if delayed.

Ecobank denies wrongdoing

According to court documents, Mr. John was dismissed while hospitalised from bullet wounds sustained in an alleged assassination attempt linked to a fraud he had reported internally.

He claimed he was summoned before a disciplinary panel without any prior query and was dismissed unjustly while incapacitated.

Ecobank denied wrongdoing, asserting that John attempted to cover his tracks by reporting irregular loans and claiming false injuries.

The bank argued that it acted lawfully and within internal regulations, and urged the court to dismiss the case.

However, the court found Ecobank's position unconvincing.

It ruled that the bank failed to provide sufficient evidence, such as a disciplinary report, to justify its actions, Vanguard reports.

The judge held:

“The failure to allow John the opportunity to defend himself undermines the principles of natural justice and the Constitution."

The court, however, rejected John’s request to be absolved from repaying a personal loan he obtained during his employment, ruling that the claim lacked merit despite the loan being insured.

Justice Adewemimo emphasised the duty of employers to act within the confines of the law and their internal policies, particularly where dismissal can damage a worker’s reputation and livelihood.

