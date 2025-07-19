A video of Carter Efe and Peller has surfaced, sparking a heated discussion among fans about what transpired between them

In the recording, Carter Efe was seen sternly warning Peller before slapping him on the cheek

Fans were divided in their opinions, with some criticizing Peller's attitude, while others shared their thoughts on the interaction between the two

A video of skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, on a live stream with his colleague Habeeb Hamzat, has surfaced online.

In the recording, the content creator, who lost his social media accounts a few weeks ago after making abusive comments about Wizkid, was seen warning Peller.

Carter Efe warns Peller in viral video. Photo credit@peler089/@carteref

Source: Instagram

He can be heard telling Peller that he was not his mate, before slapping him on the cheek and promising to give him another slap if the streamer dared to reply. Carter Efe further dared Peller to slap him back if he was sure of himself, while the people around them just looked on and laughed at the situation.

Peller reacts to Carter Efe's slap

Reacting to the slap, Peller rubbed the spot where he was hit and remarked that his cheek was too big to take such a slap.

He then told Carter Efe to follow him inside, while the people with them also prepared to leave.

Peller reacts after he was slapped. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans support Carter Efe for slapping Peller

Fans of both content creators picked sides, with most supporting Carter Efe over his actions toward Peller.

They complained about Peller's attitude, accusing him of being rude and arrogant when speaking to others.

It’s worth noting that Peller and Carter Efe were involved in a drama a few weeks ago.

Carter Efe was seen telling Peller that he wanted to enter his car, but Peller had to take a swipe at him, claiming his car didn’t have air conditioning. During that time, Carter Efe was also seen making abusive remarks about Wizkid.

See the video here:

@greenlandtos reacted:

"People will start to slap him now for any little thing trust 9ja."

@ayodele_obayanju shared:

"Thank you Cater Efe. More slaps to come. Peller is very rude and arrogant most times."

@okunmuji_oluwatobi commented:

"That’s not right, you guys should leave Peller alone if you don’t like him, y do you still come around him, please leave this boy alone all I see is hate in this video."

@ay_sign_nature wrote:

"Carter sef dey fear becos Peller fit slap am."

@realityblog01 said:

"Cheeei forget this slap too personal."

@mr.v_exchange shared:

"Peller wey beat Carter the other day na mouth Carter get."

Peller returns to Nigeria, Jarvis welcomes him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Peller was excited to be ack in Nigeria after staying for some days outside the country.

He made a video of his return and how his lover, Jarvis, came to welcome him at the airport.

In the clip, Jarvis went to the airport to pick him up and they both shared some romantic moment together. Their love display became a topic among fans, who shared their views about the two of them and their love affair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng