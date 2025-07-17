Nigerian rap star Olamide was caught in the spotlight recently after food critic Opeyemi Franklin called him out

In a video that trended online, the hip-hop maestro was seen serving himself a glass of champagne

Opeyemi, known for spotting out table etiquette errors, revealed that Olamide didn’t hold his glass, which the musician reacted to immediately

Nigerian rap icon Olamide Gbenga Adedeji made waves online after he was called out by popular food critic Opeyemi Franklin.

In the video that has gone viral online, the Hello Habibi hitmaker was seen in the comfort of his home trying to serve himself a glass of champagne.

Opeyemi comes for Olamide, he reacts online. Credit: @olamide, @opeyemifranklin

Olamide, incognizant of any wine etiquette, held out his champagne glass by the body to serve himself some alcohol.

The food critic, known for attacking public figures for their table manners, came forward to address Olamide on the proper way to hold a champagne flute.

However, instead of being formal in his video, he playfully corrected the musician and noted that he should try holding his glass by the stem next time.

Opeyemi also mentioned that he was not fighting anybody - indirectly warding off the rapper’s fans from bashing him in the comments section.

Olamide floors Opeyemi

The rapper, known for his rare social media appearances, reacted to Opeyemi’s video and told critic to assist him in holding his wine glass next time

He further noted that he was too busy to take such correction.

He wrote:

“Help me dey hold am as you want. Some of us no hear shishii. Thank you God bless your hustle.”

See his comment below:

Netizens react to Olamide, Opeyemi's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alhaji_o.n.w.a.h_b.i.l.l.y said:

"Always feel like he knows it all… With his voice like BMW exhaust noise."

starprince__1 said:

"He say God bless ur hustle 😂😂😂

johndee001 said:

"It’s giving “ I see your hustle bro , carry am go front “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

official__mandymoore wrote:

"You are always criticizing people but am sure you are the type that while sleeping spit will be dripping out 😂😂😂."

loacg said:

"Why e con be like lyrics to me,anything wey Olamide type dy always sound like music to my ear 😂."

peegee_xx said:

"This one dey correct him helper😂."

_saint_holies said:

"God bless your hustle 😂😂@opeyemifamakin."

omob_of_lagos wrote:

"Why is no one seeing it as visibility,recognition, at least Olamide ,recognize @opeyemifamakin comment,understood is work and the message he try to pass across to him and he responded to it under 24hrs to me that’s a win 🥇."

kennel1978 said:

"Na dis kind person go dey worship oyinbo and their culture. We go hold am anyhow we like."

dinningwithkings said:

"It’s giving tell them you no meet me for house 😂😂😂."

theryour said:

"E be like say this guy no like him pages ?"

olayimartha said:

"Una don finally let this man talk!😒."

rowlingdolls__ said:

"Dem plenty we need to be transferred to Yaba-right 😂."

Odumodublvck stirs debate about Olamide

