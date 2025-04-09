Olamide has appreciated the effort put in by Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo in his last movie, Seven Doors

The two met at an event in Abuja, they hugged, and the singer shared his observation about Adebayo's film

Singer 9ice was seen teasing him that all Adebayo needed was money, and they laughed over the comment

Nigerian singer, Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide, has shared his observation about Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo and his movie, Seven Doors.

The award-winning star, had released a new movie a few months ago and many of his colleagues turned up for the premiere.

The two celebrities met at an event in Abuja recently, and the singer's attention was called after Adebayo entered the venue.

Olamide called Adebayo boss man and said it was a pleasure to meet him after so many years.

They both hugged, and the Metaverse crooner, who was called out by a gospel singer months ago, whispered to him that he loved his last movie, Seven Doors.

Femi Adebayo was excited to hear Olamide's compliment, he was beaming with smiles in the video.

Another music star, Abolore Adegbola Akande, aka 9ice, reacted after seeing the two of them. He pointed out that it was money that Adebayo needed, and they all laughed over the comments.

9ice and Olamide meet

Also in the recording, Olamide and 9ice also saw each other and Olamide was almost prostrating for him.

9ice lifted him up, and they hugged while exchanging greetings as well. They stood together for a couple of minutes to chit-chat before Olamide moved to the next person.

All the people in the room where Olamide met 9ice and Femi Adebayo wore branded T-shirts of the event they were attending.

Small Doctor hypes Olamide

Also in the recording, Olamide met with other music artists, including Small Doctor.

They were seen chatting and smiling while Olamide tried to tease the young singer.

People, who were present at the scene, were chanting and singing Badoo's praises. They called him several nice names, but the music star was so engrossed with his conversation with Small Doctor that he didn't react to the hailing.

At some points, Olamide had to be whispering into Small Doctor’s ears because of the noise in the background. The two of them laughed heartily till they left the venue of the event..

See the video here:

Odumodublvck stirs debate about Olamide in video

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that singer Odumodublvck had stated what some of his colleagues in the music industry mean to him in a new interview.

While speaking with Adesope on the Afrobeat podcast, he shared how Wizkid posted his music a few years ago, and he also spoke about some other artists.

He shared what Speed Darlington was to him as fans took to the comments section to react to the interview. However, they were not pleased with what the rapper said about his colleague as blasted him in the comment section.

