Yinka Theisen finally broke her silence, saying neither fans nor family ended her relationship with Linc Edochie

Linc's ex-fiancée debunked, in a post, claims about the engagement announcement causing their split

She insisted her love with Linc was real, but the cracks were too deep for anyone else to fix

Yinka Theisen, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, has publicly addressed the collapse of their whirlwind relationship, saying no outsider should be blamed for the heartbreak.

The couple, who went public with their engagement in May 2025, shocked fans when they announced their breakup barely three months later.

But what followed was even messier—social media shade, family involvement, and online assumptions.

Now, Yinka is setting the record straight.

Yinka Theisen says neither May Edochie nor family ended her relationship with Linc Edochie. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

“Nobody ruined it” - Yinka

In a recent post on Facebook, Yinka dismissed online speculation that their love ended because of spiritual forces, jealous fans, or unsolicited public opinions.

She wrote:

“When two people are in a committed relationship, the only people that can destroy it are those two and what they allow.”

Yinka revealed that both she and Linc agreed to post about their relationship online, especially since immigration documents required it.

She added that the first post about their relationship was actually made by Linc on her birthday, with her full consent.

She explained that she decided to speak out after someone on Facebook claimed she ruined her relationship by announcing the engagement.

She stated:

“This silly superstition about people destroying relationships when it is made public needs to stop,”

She went further to say that no group, including the now infamous “May Nation” fanbase that supports May Edochie (Yul’s estranged wife), had anything to do with her separation from Linc.

She said:

“There were obvious cracks that I chose not to mention. It was not the first time we had issues… Jealous people are not responsible for the end of our relationship. Linc and I are.”

Despite the pain, Yinka praised Linc as “a good man with lots of admirable qualities.” She made it clear she would rather cherish the sweet memories than dwell on what went wrong.

She concluded:

“It was a beautiful one while it lasted. If a relationship ends, no matter how sad it is, it was meant to end.”

See the post here:

Netizens advice Yinka

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below

Judith Kambia Obatusa

"You can't respond to every slight or counter every lie on social media or even in life. To allow God fight for you, you have to, in fact in this case you must, hold your peace. Exodus 14:14"

@AdaGlow:

"At least she’s honest. Many women won’t admit their own role. Wishing her healing and peace."

@TundeRealist:

"So all the blame on May was unnecessary after all. People just love dragging that woman for nothing"

@QueenJay22:

"I respect Yinka for this. Owning your truth in public isn’t easy. But wait, was this whole thing just clout?"

@EzeNwa1:

"Relationship wey no last 3 months don turn public documentary. We go soon see Netflix series at this rate."

Yinka insists their love was real, but the cracks were too deep for anyone else to fix. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Yinka slams Judy Austin's ex-hubby

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users pounced on Yinka after she shared her opinion concerning Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi.

Reacting to Obasi's claims, Yinka shared his photo and called him a deadbeat, stating that there was no excuse for not seeing his children for that long.

Her contribution riled online users up, who shunned her for interfering in the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng