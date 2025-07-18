Former BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa opened up about her personal experiences with societal pressure, and the difficulties of dating in Nigeria, especially as a woman over 30

Uriel addressed the stigma that comes once a woman reaches her 30s or 40s and is still unmarried

She further revealed when she was desperate to get married, driven likely by social expectations and internalized pressure

Former Big Brother Naija’s housemate Uriel Oputa, has expressed concern over Nigeria's lack of respectable guys.

In an interview with Outside The Box, Uriel stated that dating a Nigerian man is difficult and complicated. She described how her marital desperation nearly wrecked her when she met a man who showed her pepper.

Uriel mentioned ageism, adding that many women in their 30s and 40s feel like they're outdated milk. She also discussed the number of unmarried women in their late 30s and 40s who remain attractive despite their age.

According to the reality TV star, the culture of constantly seeking out something better, which is untrue because there is nothing better outside, is the main reason why it is difficult to meet a quality man in Nigeria.

“Age shaming is such a real thing in Nigeria, and I have been so vocal about it. Because a lot of women in their 30s and their 40s feel like they’re expired milk. It is hard to date a Nigerian man. I don’t understand why they’re so complicated.

“Two years ago, I was desperate to get married, and then I met somebody, and that guy showed me pepper—crocodile pepper. If you see a woman in Nigeria now, she will be 35. Some of them are even 40, 41, 42. They’re still single, fine girls. It’s hard to find a decent man in Nigeria, and it boils down to the fact that we have a culture of “there’s always something better. There’s nothing better.”

Uriel speaks about BBNaija house

Oputa also revealed that when she entered BBNaija house, she knew she would not win. The previous housemate claimed that she is a truth-teller who always tells it how it is, which many people dislike.

“Going into the Big Brother house in 2017, I always knew I wouldn’t win. I went to the house not to win. Nigerians don’t like real people; they don’t like people who will tell you as it is. We like to pretend in this country. I am me, and I will always tell it like it is. People don’t like to hear the truth, and I will tell you the truth”.

Fans react to BBNaia Uriel’s interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_lily_among_thorns_ said:

"God, please settle Uriel with a good man make we fit drink water, keep cup for this app abeg."

shawtytik said:

"God give Uriel husband pls,make we get peace for this Nigeria 🙏."

_________makanaki said:

"From morning to night man and woman matter , no other thing for this internet 😂."

mahdiyamohammed said:

"Because we are trying to grow our business and be stable and happy."

jubril07 said:

"In Nigeria, it's always relationship talks from the so-called yeyebrity."

__prettyoma said:

"Nah chaff full Abuja….. always asking if you leave alone with their car way clothes and shoe full for car boot..😂."

phd.dropout wrote:

"Last last 7 of una go drag for one man."

sopephantom1 said:

"Taxi Drivers (Men) are not on the list your gender said ."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"Na donjazzy part I wan hear😮."

iam_hamara said:

"I'm trying to find clarity in her Statement, how did she move from ladies are single because there are no recent men in Nigeria, to I love Don Jazzy🤔 Abi is what I'm thinking 🤔."

doggedben00 said:

"Men are settling oh. My guys just Dey marry up and down."

phd.dropout said:

"Una dey find Odogwu. Una no know say na only 0.005% of 9ja men truly be odogwu."

Uriel's mum breaks down in tears during video call

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a heartfelt moment between former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Oputa and her mother has gone viral.

Uriel was seen speaking with her mother over a video call, as they had not been in the same place for a while.

Her mum, however, became very emotional as she shared her desires with her daughter, triggering reactions online.

