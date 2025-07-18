A Nigerian Civil Engineering graduate of Covenant University has been trending on social media after posting his transcript

A Covenant University graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering gained attention on social media after posting his academic transcript.

The young man's post, which appeared on the social media platform X, was in response to a tweet by singer Adekunle Gold, who had invited first-class students to share their transcripts.

First-class student's transcript goes viral

Identified as @ab_tobosun, the graduate posted a screenshot of his transcript, which showed his impressive academic achievements.

According to his post, he had completed 90 non-zero unit courses, earning 86 As, 3 Bs, and 1 C, resulting in a cumulative grade point average of 4.95 out of 5.00.

In his post, @ab_tobosun explained that he was late in responding to the singer's tweet due to his national service commitments.

He then shared his transcript, providing a brief summary of his academic achievements.

The transcript showed that he graduated with a first-class degree in Civil Engineering in 2024.

He said:

"Sorry I'm late, been busy with serving my country. Please find a copy of the transcript below. For a quick summary, 90 non-zero unit courses completed; 86 As, 3 Bs and 1 C. CGPA: 4.95/5.00 (First Class) BGS Civil Engineering 2024."

Reactions trail Covenant University student's transcript

The post sparked reactions on X, where users flocked to the comments section to share their observations and reactions.

Sunkanmi said:

"Haffa grok list scholarship opportunities available for the guy to for a master's degree , make sure you clarify it by europe, china, usa, japan and so on , he is a Nigerian find scholarship opportunities available for him."

Jay said:

"Normally this guy no suppose serve with this kind result."

CJ asked:

"You have superpowers?"

Big Kayy reacted:

"Civil engineering ha igi iwe."

Abdulhakeem reacted:

"Congratulations boss. This is so remarkable. Wow I am so inspired."

Victor Charles said:

"You finish school last year collect transcripts this year as how."

Ola said:

"Lol. I graduated from university of ilorin in 2015 and I collected both my certificate and transcript on the same day of my convocation."

Xen Hex said:

"Private University. 75 is even graded A. This Can never compare to a result from a public university sha."

Asesa Jerry reacted:

"As once a civil engineering student myself I was shocked to see you a 1st class graduate but not on till I saw it was gotten from a private university all the same congratulations."

Story told added:

"I had a friend who attended one private university here in Nigeria. This guy was writing a carry over course during the holiday break instead of carrying it over to the next section. Him writing the exam during the holiday would make the calculations of his CGPA different."

See the post below:

First-class graduate dishes advice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bamigbaye Habeeb Olalekan, a First Class graduate of Quantity Surveying from Obafemi Awolowo University, achieved an exceptional CGPA of 4.61 while exploring skills like web development and motion design.

He advised students aspiring for academic excellence to embrace focus, organisation, humility, and prayer, while dedicating their early university years to building a strong foundation.

Source: Legit.ng