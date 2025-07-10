The driver who witnessed and filmed the accident that killed Diogo Jota and his brother has disputed police reports

The preliminary police reports confirmed that the Liverpool star was driving the Lamborghini Huracan when it crashed

Final reports will be subjected to judicial review at the court before its released and are unlikely to be made public

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the accident that killed Diogo Jota and his brother after an eyewitness disputes the preliminary police report.

Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives in an accident after their Lamborghini lost control after a tyre burst and caught fire on impact, killing both brothers.

The highway where Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car accident. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

The brothers were on their way to the port in Santander to catch a ferry to England, where the Liverpool star, who was barred from flying after a lung surgery, would resume pre-season.

The wake and funeral service for the brothers were held on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and had in attendance mostly Liverpool and Portugal national team players.

What the police said about Diogo Jota's accident

According to Tuko, the police in their statement revealed that 'excessive speed' was most likely the cause of the accident that claimed the lives of the two footballers.

The final expert report is yet to be completed and will be subjected to a judicial review at the Puebla de Sanabria court, and is unlikely to be made available to the public.

“Among other things, traffic police from the Zamora branch of the Civil Guard are studying the tread mark by one of the wheels of the vehicle. Everything is also pointing to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed on that stretch of the motorway,” the statement reads.

Eyewitness disputes police report

A truck driver who claimed to have witnessed the incident firsthand disagreed with the preliminary police reports that the brothers were probably speeding.

Jose Azevedo, who was on the road at the same time as when the accident happened, claimed that the brothers were driving at a normal pace, and he tried to help but could not do anything.

“They (the family) have my word that they were not speeding. They passed me completely calmly. I could see the make of the car, the colour of the car,” he said, as translated by Mail Sports.

Liverpool resumed pre-season training on Tuesday after postponing it after Diogo Jota's death. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

“I drive this road every day, Monday through Saturday, I know what road it is, and it's worthless.

"I filmed it, stopped, tried to help, but unfortunately, there was nothing I could do. I have a clear conscience. I know what I went through that night because I didn't know who was inside. My condolences to the family.”

Liverpool have confirmed that their pre-season match against Preston North End will go ahead as planned, with a memorial for Diogo Jota and his brother expected in the match.

RB Leipzig star's wife clarifies confusion

Legit.ng previously reported that RB Leipzig star André Silva's wife published a statement on her social media pages clarifying the confusion after Diogo Jota's brother's death.

Jota's brother bears the same name as the Leipzig forward, and his wife, Maria Rodrigues, whom he married last month, had to clarify that they were not the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng