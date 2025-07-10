A family of four unfortunately lost their lives after their plane lost its balance and crashed down over a remote field

It was gathered that the family was returning from a July 4th beach weekend in Florida when the fatal accident happened

Social media users have since sent in condolence messages as they grieved over the painful demise of the family

A devastating plane crash in North Carolina claimed the lives of a family of four who were returning from a July 4th beach vacation in Florida.

The Buchanans, a well-respected farming family from Sanford, were aboard the Cirrus SR22 aircraft that crashed to the ground in a remote field near the Raleigh Executive Jetport.

Netizens mourn as popular Buchanans farming family of 4 dies in plane crash at North Carolina. Photo credit: Jaminwell, JurgaR/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Family of 4 die in plane crash

The family, comprising Travis Buchanan, 35, his wife Candace, 35, and their two children, Aubrey, 10, and Walker, 9, had been on a beach weekend in Florida before the fatal accident occurred.

According to Daily Mail, the plane crashed around 1:45 pm on Monday, with first responders rushing to the scene in a wooded area.

The impact of the crash was severe, with the aircraft shattered into pieces and scattered across the grass.

Due to the remote location, authorities faced challenges in reaching the site. The State Highway Patrol confirmed that three family members were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth victim was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation into the incident.

An NTSB spokesperson stated that it was early days in the investigation and limited information was available. The aircraft was to be taken to a secure facility for further examination.

Another plane crash kills reputable family of 4 known as the Buchanans. Photo credit: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC

The Buchanans were prominent figures in the local community, owning and operating Buchanan Farms in Sanford.

Abraham Garcia, a farm worker, paid tribute to Travis Buchanan, saying:

"He helped me all the time. The farm was known for its fresh produce and summer festivities."

This plane crash happened days after a devastating Air India crash at Ahmedabad that ended the lives of over 240 people.

Reactions as family of 4 die in plane crash

Netizens expressed pain over the tragic loss, with many paying tribute to the family on social media.

@LauRAT said:

"I’m going on a plane tomorrow. It’ll be the first time I fly on a plane. I’m so scared but excited. Pray that we don’t crash."

@smallenginedood said:

"Rest easy to the Buchanans, the impact they made on our small town is something I’ll never forget!"

@Josi said:

"Goshh i can’t believe it, this was like 15 minutes away from where i live rip."

@Json reacted:

"What’s the point of small planes?? Are they flying distances you can’t drive? I really don’t get it."

@anonymoose97057 said:

"Dammn cirrus has a parachute to prevent crashing, it’s like the main reason people get them, wonder what happened."

@Johnny R said:

"This happened Monday, I live in the small town of Sanford NC, where they live and passed away from a place crash. Look up Buchanan Farms, Sanford NC."

@backandbodywashband.com added:

"It’s really incredibly sad so many people dying in the small plane crashes. I think people should reconsider."

See the post below:

Last victim of Air India plane crash identified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash identification process concluded with the last victim identified through DNA matching.

A total of about 253 bodies were identified via DNA testing and six through facial recognition out of 260 fatalities.

