A devastating air tragedy claimed the lives of a family of four when their Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed into a field just a mile from the airport.

The pilot, Travis Buchanan, his wife Candace, and their two children, Aubrey and Walker, were on board the plane, which was heading back to North Carolina after a trip to Florida.

Pilot's words before plane crash breaks hearts

It was gathered that the pilot had warned of engine failure and a loss of communications when the plane was around six miles from the airport, WRAL-TV reports.

The aircraft, owned by Travis, took off from Merritt Island on Florida's eastern coastline and was meant to land at an executive airport in Sanford.

However, it crashed in a field, leaving the plane splintered and beyond repair. Tragically, three of the four people on board died at the scene, while the fourth person succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Ryan Enders, a National Transportation Safety Board investigator, inspected the wreckage and noted that the parachute did not appear to have deployed.

The plane had reached a maximum height of approximately 11,700 feet and was powered by a 315 horsepower engine.

Tributes have been paid to the Buchanan family, who were well-respected in their community.

Travis and his family owned the local Buchanan Farms business, and Abraham Garcia, a worker, praised Travis's kindness, saying,

"He helped me all the time."

According to SUN, investigation into the crash is ongoing, and it may take 18 months for the full report to be released.

The incident is part of a recent string of plane crashes reported across the US and North America.

As the community mourns the loss of the Buchanan family, questions remain about the cause of the tragic accident.

Reactions as netizens mourn Buchanans

Netizens poured in emotional tributes mourning the loss of the reputable family.

@Wes Malone said:

"That plane has built in parachute. Why did it not come out. Those are very safe planes."

@Lil Kay said:

"They went to my school Rip ik them n ma grandpa used to work for em."

@aliceinchainslover1994 said:

"Those small planes are finicky. One wrong move and you're losing control of it and there's nothing you can do to correct it."

@Toothpaste said:

"Nobody should ever own a Cirrus worst aircraft in general aviation."

@MONICA OTR TRUCKING added:

"This is so sad I always pass by there on my way up to 421."

