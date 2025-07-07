A viral video showed TikTok star Peller reacting awkwardly to questions about genotype compatibility with his girlfriend, Jarvis

Fans expressed concern for Jarvis, his girlfriend, amid fears the couple may be genetically incompatible

Netizens roasted Peller’s ignorance, with some calling him rich olodo and pointing out that school is not a scam after all

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb, is once again trending for the wrong reasons after his confusing reaction to questions about his genotype compatibility with his girlfriend, Jarvis, left social media users in stitches — and shock.

In a now-viral video making rounds on TikTok and Instagram, Peller appeared visibly irritated after being asked about the ongoing rumours that he and Jarvis might have incompatible genotypes, which could pose a serious medical risk if they plan to have children.

Instead of addressing the concern directly, the TikTok star fired back in confusion and frustration:

“My genotype with Jarvis? Why would you ask me that question? You guys listen to rumours too much. What is the meaning of genotype? You guys just love lying to yourselves on social media.”

Peller reacts to questions about genotype compatibility with his girlfriend, Jarvis. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller’s dismissive tone and lack of understanding of the term “genotype” quickly sent shockwaves across social media, with many users mocking his education and questioning if he truly grasped the seriousness of the topic.

Some netizens were stunned that a grown adult with such a large online following didn’t understand something as basic — and medically vital — as genotype.

See the video here:

Netizens roast Peller over his reaction

The reaction from Nigerians online has been savage, with many using humour to call out the TikToker’s ignorance.

@Laugh_drip wrote:

“Person wey no go school, wetin he go sabi? Na olodo wey get money.”

@BadpreneurJiggy added:

“After una go say school na scam. See your influencer o.”

@Reubenofenugu asked:

“Why that girl go ask Peller that kind question? No be waste of time?”

@oluwa_bambi041 said:

“The same person wey dey cry on live? Omo, to go school good sha.”

@CoachSunshinee wrote:

“This guy too dull. Even if he dey pretend, he still dull pass dull.”

@BlessingBl41811 added:

“I con dey pity that his girlfriend. This boy na person I no fit ever date.”

@PJayValentine1 joked:

“Wahala be like junior type? Peller don turn genotype to junior type.”

Fans express concern for Jarvis amid fears the couple may be genetically incompatible. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller slams Shank for not promoting him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social media users were shocked to see Peller share his latest social media post. Peller had complained about his colleague Shank’s recent behaviour towards him, especially when he is with his American friends.

According to him, Peller is only mentioned when he is streaming alone, but Shank fails to acknowledge him when he is with other people.

He mentioned that this kind of behaviour can breed envy in the industry, and he does not want that for them. Peller also stated that he holds no grudge against Shank but wanted him to know how he feels. Recall that Shank recently met with Wizkid, and Carter Efe couldn’t keep calm; instead, he insulted the singer for not giving him attention after such a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng