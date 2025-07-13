Yul Edochie announced online that he has been crowned as "Warrior Leader of Igbo Youths Worldwide

The controversial actor claimed his title was divinely approved and backed by Igbo spirits and ancestors

Nigerians on social media questioned the authenticity and scale of the title, calling it misleading

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has once again taken center stage after announcing that he has been crowned with a traditional chieftaincy title.

In an Instagram post, the actor, whose wife was under fire recently, declared that he had received the title of ISI OGIDI NTOROBIA IGBO NIINE, which translates to Warrior Leader of Igbo Youths Worldwide.

He wrote:

“Chosen by God, backed up by the spirits in Igbo land and my ancestors. With great power comes great responsibility. Indeed, a new dawn is here.”

Yul Edochie announces online that he has been given a chieftaincy title. Photos: @yuledochie/IG.

While Yul appeared proud of his new status, social media had other plans.

"Crowned in your compound” – Nigerians poke holes

Shortly after the post went live, netizens flooded the comments section with doubt, sarcasm, and outright disbelief.

Many questioned how a single community could bestow a title that claims to represent all Igbo youths across the world. Some described the actor’s announcement as “self-assigned,” while others felt it was a content stunt.

Critics also pointed out the lack of traditional fanfare or notable elders present at the event. The setting, some noted, looked more like a personal celebration than an official community-sanctioned coronation.

There were no widespread announcements from recognized Igbo cultural bodies, and Yul appeared to be the sole figure in the spotlight.

See the post here:

Yul stays silent, fans divided

So far, the actor has not responded to the growing doubts or clarified which council or traditional institution conferred the title. While a few loyal fans sent congratulatory messages, the larger online audience remains skeptical.

@juan1313l wrote:

“Crowned by who?? Nobody crowned you anything. Just write 'Nteje Youth Leader'. That’s your level.”

@chika.therealtor added:

“Not Igbo 'ninile' please. Your autonomous community can crown you anything but not for all of us.”

Another commenter didn’t hold back, accusing Yul of turning traditional titles into content material:

@yinka_yul_edochie:

“Content creators dey always find new drama. Maybe your marine kingdom gave you the title. Not us.”

@nwaada_ibuzo shared:

“This man just dey move from one headline to another. Tomorrow now he’ll say he’s running for Igwe.”

Yul Edochie claims his title was divinely approved and backed by Igbo spirits and ancestors. Photos: @yuledochie/IG.

Yul sends warning to Tinubu

Yul Edochie has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop paying attention to political distractions surrounding the 2027 general elections.

In a passionate Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Edochie urged the president to focus solely on the worsening economic and security situation in the country, which, according to him, remains a daily struggle for many Nigerians.

His comment comes amid rising political chatter over alliances being formed by opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to unseat the current administration. This isn’t the first time the actor-turned-clergyman has addressed the presidency.

