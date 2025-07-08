TikTok star Peller, in a viral video, announced a job offer with a monthly salary of ₦500k

Peller, who shared the job role, also listed the must-have academic criteria for employment

The TikTok video and the job requirements have ignited debates on social media, with many expressing concerns about Nigerian graduates

On Monday, July 7, Nigerian TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hazmat, better known as Peller, announced job offers for interested individuals to join his team.

In the video which has gone viral, Peller addressed unemployed Nigerians, urging them to stop complaining and take action.

Peller’s viral video offering ₦500k job sparks debate on social media. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

"So, for all of you that is jobless, I don’t guess any job. Me, I need a cameraman.

“All of you saying job no dey Nigeria—now job don dey o! E remain to reach your hand," he said.

The TikToker, who stated that the job comes with good pay, disclosed that those who join his team would earn ₦500k per month.

Peller stated that applicants should bring their Master's degree certificates if selected for an interview.

“Please, if you are coming, bring your Master’s certificate… Because if na bank job you wan go wey dem go dey pay you ₦60,000 salary, you go dey carry bouncer, you go dey waka like werey for street," he said.

He added that the job was open to both men and women, though jokingly mentioning that he prefers a woman.

TikTok star Peller shares requirement to employ a cameraman. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

“I will prefer a woman so that if you carry my money go out quick, I will catch her," he added.

Sharing the video on his page, the TikTok star wrote in a caption,

"Hello to u guy I need a camera man that knows about system I will be paying him 500k per month tag anybody u know he can do this."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2024, Peller expressed his desire to employ a first-class graduate as his personal assistant.

The video of Peller making known his job offer for a cameraman is below:

Reactions trail Peller's offer

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Peller's job offer from many Nigerians.

Read below:

Oladeji Samuel Acihrm Cpm commented:

"This guy want to prove that Non graduate are the one employing graduates in Nigeria labour market now.... It's well."

A&J wrote:

"This one wan dey mock education for Nigeria. I nor blame u, nah the system I blame."

Blink Silicon wrote:

"That's a prof salary walai."

Babatunde Adewale commented:

"This life Sha peller self no graduate from school he dey look for graduate camera man this life no balance ooo."

Matthew Innocent wrote:

"Ah this boy wants to tell people that a non graduate or I'll say an illiterate can employe a graduate to for him or her, Nigeria which way na."

Dahmzyl Bella commented:

"Him dey crazy already Him dey look fr graduate as if him don enter primary one before.. Osuo."

Source: Legit.ng