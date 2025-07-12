Gospel singer Gaise Baba opened up on battling addiction even after pledging to stay pure

He said he married his wife as a virgin but admitted it was a tough road filled with temptation and setbacks

He explained that at just 15 years old, he was already exposed to explicit content and quickly became addicted

Nigerian gospel singer, Akinade Ibuoye, known by many as Gaise Baba, has opened up about the emotional and spiritual battles he fought long before his rise to fame.

In a heartfelt interview with Chude Jideonwo, the No Turning Back singer spoke about the deep struggles that marked his teenage years and how grace eventually turned his pain into purpose.

Gaise Baba revealed that he got married a virgin, but not without walking through fire to get there.

Gaise Baba opens up about the emotional and spiritual battles he fought.

He said:

“Yes, I married as a virgin. I and my wife. But it took more time, sir, before we find the way"

He explained that at just 15 years old, he was already exposed to explicit content and quickly became addicted to p*rnography, despite making a personal vow to abstain from sex before marriage.

He stated:

“I just scribble something. I sign it, go to meet the pastor. I’m like, my covenant of purity. In fact, it was shortly after that I got addicted I knew that under the right temperature and pressure, any man can fall.”

Just when it seemed like life had broken him, breakthrough came—but it came during his deepest moment of grief.

According to Gaise Baba, fame found him only two weeks after his mother passed away.

He said:

“This season everybody’s talking about kicked off like two weeks after my mom passed. Fame came at a point that I was no longer looking for it.”

The turning point came with the release of “No Turning Back” featuring fiery worship minister Lawrence Oyor. The song blew up in gospel circles and became a healing anthem for many.

See the interview here:

Netizens react to Baba Gaise's vulnerability

Fans online have praised the singer’s honesty:

@adafaith__:

“This is the kind of transparency we need in the body of Christ. Thank you Gaise.”

@real_ayotunde:

“Battling addiction while holding on to purity… that’s real strength.”

@beulahsings:

“Wow, I never knew he went through all that. I respect him even more now.”

@tobiloba_gospel:

“This man just ministered beyond music. This is real-life ministry.”

Gaise Baba says he married his wife as a virgin.

Gaise Baba celebrates one month of hit song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gaise Baba, recently marked the one-month anniversary of his hit song No Turning Back.

The track, which featured gospel singer Lawrence Oyor, went viral shortly after its release.

Following its success, a prophecy by Nathaniel Bassey surfaced online, further fueling the song's momentum. In his post, Gaise expressed gratitude to God and his fans for streaming the song, describing it as a "God's wave," noting that people worldwide have been listening to and sharing it.

