Davido recently shared a fun moment between him and his cousin in a dance video that has gone viral

The DMW label boss and his cousin, Folasade Adeleke, showed impressive dance moves while grooving to his new song with Omah Lay

However, some fans who preferred to watch Davido's cousin dance alone took action by re-editing the video

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke Davido caused a buzz on social media X, formerly Twitter, after he shared a video of himself and his cousin Folasade Adeleke grooving to a new song off his fifth studio album, 5ive.

Davido, who has been using every medium available to push his new album, posted a video of him and Folasade dancing to his song With You featuring Omah Lay, as they showed off similar dance moves.

Davido, Folasade Adeleke show stunning moves to his new song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The dance video went viral, gaining thousands of reactions from many of Davido's fans and followers.

The video Davido shared of him of his cousin Folashade dancing to his new song With You featuring Omah Lay is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Folashade expressed her desire to be an Adeleke in her next life.

This was after Davido's dad, Adedeji Adeleke, donated a whopping N1 billion to a church in honour of his late mother.

Nigerians edit Davido out of dance video

Some Nigerians while reacting to the dance between Davido and his cousin, demanded that the singer be edited out, claiming he was not doing moves well, others stated that they preferred to watch Folasade dance alone without the singer.

Davido and cousin Folasade Adeleke light up social media with Dance video. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Amid the reactions, a new dance video with the DMW label boss edited out has surfaced online.

The edited video of Davido's cousin Folasade dancing below:

Legit.ng also captured some of the reactions to Davido's dance video with his cousin Folasade.

Mykoladoo said:

"Shaii see my woman Who’s this guy blocking my view ? She for just use one emoji block his face."

adegotyou reacted:

"Davido why u dey block the camera?"

timi_of_lagos said:

"Davido commot for my screen you dey Block view."

Cee_jayking commented:

"001 ..no vex, next video you go do with Fola, abeg dey back make she dey front T for thanks."

emanuelpeters16 commented:

"I wonder why everybody wey dey vibe to this song always cut off after Omah Lay's verse. It's even sad when you cannot even vibe to your own verse and portion of your own song and album."

Obinakueze_ reacted:

"David no dy block camera naw…..as you dy dance dy one side."

iam_daniblinx reacted:

"this version make me realize say davido really cover plenty things for the video."

just_koredeeeee reacted:

"Who be the person wey wear black top wey just dey block person view."

Davido taunted with his late son's death

In other news via Legit.ng, a lady identified as Arike faced backlash online after she used Ifeanyi's death to berate Davido's new album.

The lady dropped the comment while reacting to an update about the singer's album on a music chart.

Many of Davido's fans, in reaction, called on the singer to take action against the troll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng