Nigerian comedian Sabinus has shown off his baby daughter’s funny facial expressions on social media

On his official X page, the humour merchant posted a series of photos of his baby girl doing funny faces

The hilarious photos drew a series of interesting comments from fans who likened the father and daughter

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, has posted a series of funny photos of his baby daughter on social media.

On his official X page, the content creator showcased his child’s hilarious facial expressions to the joy of fans.

Sabinus posted photos of his baby girl making funny faces as he noted that she was just like him, her father.

In his caption he wrote:

“Like father like daughter !! Expression choke ”

See his tweet below:

What fans said about Sabinus’ daughter

Sabinus’ daughter’s facial expressions quickly caused some Nigerians to drop their hot takes in the comedian’s comment section. Some of them shared photos of similar faces the skitmaker also made in the past.

Read some of their comments below:

Ehinose posted a photo of Sabinus making a face like his daughter:

Dami Foreign said a lion can’t give birth to a goat:

This tweep put a funny caption on one of the baby’s photos:

P.Plug called the baby girl a meme plug:

Enokay had this to say about the child:

Prom Prom gushed over the baby’s cuteness:

Shegzy said she would soon start making skits:

This tweep said she’s finer than her dad:

Sani said no DNA was needed:

Big Eva called her a beautiful baby:

This tweep called her Small Sabinus:

