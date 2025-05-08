Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has drawn the attention of many over her video with Busta Rhymes

Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu is trending over her video with Busta Rhymes at the Met Gala afterparty.

Just recently, Mama Burna, as she is often called, took to her official Instagram page to update her followers about the great time she had at the Met Gala afterparty. Bose Ogulu posted photos and videos of her time at the event.

However, one of the snaps that drew people's attention was the one where Mama Burna was with Busta Rhymes. The interaction between the two of them had people asking questions.

Video of Bose Ogulu and Busta Rhymes at Met Gala afterparty raises questions about her marriage. Photos: @thenamix, @bustarhymes

In the video, the 52-year-old American rapper was seen bending down and leaning over Bose Ogulu for a kiss. For a moment, Mama Burna seemed taken aback before she turned her cheek for a peck, and Busta Rhymes obliged.

Fans react to Mama Burna and Busta Rhymes at Met Gala party

The video of Bose Ogulu and Busta Rhymes at the Met Gala afterparty quickly spread on social media, and it raised a series of hot takes from netizens. Some of them wondered if there was more to the situation, while others encouraged Mama Burna to have some fun:

Nigeriana react to video of Bose Ogulu and Busta Rhymes' interaction at Met Gala afterparty. Photo: @thenamix

Im_not_him__________ said:

“Abeg mk mama self enjoy jare she don try for the work Abeg 😂.”

Legendaryharry29 said:

“Make una relax Na so them Dey greet for Yankee.”

Johnson_junior.ty said:

“She was ready to kiss him on his lips.”

Art_by_odinakachukwu.101 wrote:

“Mama seff won kiss am normal normal 😂.”

Ok_se_ma_ said:

“Mama was ready to risk it all 😂.”

Zioncassandra wrote:

“Nothing to see here abeg, una mind too dirty😳🧐🤦, this is a woman, that stood by her, till he made it globally, she worked, networked, and delivered.”

Prince_tt5 said:

“Ev!l mind everywhere.”

Slowman07_ said:

“Nobody wey go reject honey…. Stay lock-in.”

Emmy_of_anambra said:

“One for the road 🙌papa got games 😂😂.”

Frankqz12 said:

“This woman na person wife?”

Jc_strydom wrote:

“That’s a way of greeting too much sun don hit us too for 9ja and if dem get something e concern you?? 😂”

Iyobest said:

“I thought she is still married? Clearly Busta Rhymes de rod this woman. Body language from both was sufficient enough.”

Ayaslinpapii said:

“Busta wan burst mama.”

