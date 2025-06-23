Burna Boy surprised fans as viral video shows his armpit finally shaved, weeks after bragging about keeping it bushy for comfort and 's3x appeal'

The Grammy-winning singer had previously joked that his unshaven pits were attractive to women and part of his natural charm

Netizens reacted hilariously to Burna’s clean underarm: “You for plait am”, “Na shovel clear am?”, others still tag it “gay doings”

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, has once again stirred up social media—this time not for a new single or fiery performance, but for finally shaving his armpit hair.

A viral video circulating online shows the Grammy-winning singer with noticeably smooth underarms, sparking reactions from fans who recall him boldly saying he never shaves there.

Weeks ago, Burna Boy made headlines when he claimed he doesn't see the need to shave his armpit hair.

Burna Boy is keeping his hygiene on point. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

He explained that he prioritises comfort, his natural scent, and allure, joking that ladies find it "s3xy."

But the latest clip tells a different story. In the trending footage, fans were quick to notice the unexpected grooming change.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's video

As expected, Nigerians had plenty to say. Some speculated whether the Afrobeats star was trying something new or just giving in to hygiene pressure. Whatever the reason, his pit-fresh moment didn’t go unnoticed.

@maido.gallant said:

“Be so rich that shaving your armpit can be news.”

@glochic212 joked:

“This Burna sef, u for plait am nah.”

@beckygram10 added:

“Still screaming gay doings.”

@collinsnanamene wrote:

“Na shovel d man dey carry clear am?”

@ammy_cleo reacted:

“Odogwu finally bowed to pressure. Welcome to the clean club.”

@iam_daddy_tee stated:

“Hope he didn’t mistake Veet for hair cream o.”

@zara_lush commented:

“Lol! Even his armpit be causing drama. What a man!”

@real_chimex said:

“Next time, Burna go trim him eyebrow and Twitter go shut down.”

@itz_krizzybaby reacted:

“So we’ve moved from Grammy nominations to armpit revelation?”

@callmeduke said:

“The next album title: ‘Clean Pits & Dirty Lyrics’ loading...”

Burna Boy's video, where he is shaving his armpit, is trending. Photo: @burnagram/IG

Burna Boy lashes out at critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy has responded fiercely to the heavy criticism he faced after expressing his intention to hold a free concert in Burkina Faso. In a fiery statement shared via the Instagram story of NSOW TV, Burna Boy didn’t mince words as he slammed those questioning his motive and relevance in the West African country, currently facing a sensitive political climate.

The “City Boys” crooner noted that while many welcomed his idea, the level of negativity from a section of online critics left him shocked and irritated.

The singer, who recently headlined global stages, reaffirmed his belief in using his platform to do good, insisting that he has nothing to gain and owes no one anything, but still continues to carry out meaningful actions. The outburst came days after some online users criticised Burna Boy’s plan to perform in Burkina Faso, calling it a “misplaced priority” due to the country’s current political instability.

