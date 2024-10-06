Businessman Blord is the latest celebrity to appear on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast

Blord, in a video, spoke about his case with the police while addressing VDM's involvement in the issue

The businessman also caused a buzz with his mouthwatering money gift to Isbae U on the show

Popular businessman and tech entrepreneur Linus ‘Blord’ William, in a recent statement, has clarified claims of being petitioned by controversial critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Blord, who was the latest celebrity to make an appearance on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, had been invited by the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over allegations involving poor customer service and fraud-related claims.

Blord blesses Isbae U with N10 million on his show. Credit: @blord

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the issue, Blord clarified that another individual already petitioned him before VeryDarkMan started his drama with him.

In his words:

"The main petition that sent me to FCID came from somebody else but not Verydarkman."

"He (VDM) dares not and does not have the audacity; he does not have the balls,” Blord stated.

During their discussion on the podcast, an argument about Blord's financial status saw him prove his worth to Isbae U.

He gifted the skit maker the sum of N10m on the show. Blord also bragged about making him a billionaire on his next visit to the show.

Watch clips from Isbae U's chat with Blord below;

What people are saying about Blord's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

zenoten_img:

"I too love Blord confidence. Confidence wor wound am."

ebonyracheal_:

"Na mumu go believe the 10m."

udoka_okoye:

"But VDM said it nah, that he went dere and noticed he was in a big mess."

brendanukagod__:

"Cho cho cho but you landed in the custody ring right?"

b_uniqu.e:

"He rendered Baeu speechless.. finally met his match, love it."

zeezcam__:

"Lol cho cho cho. Lawsuit respects nobody, a common man can Sur a billionaire and get them in hot soup."

Blord regains freedom

In other news, Blord posted pictures of himself on social media after his release.

In his first Instagram post since his release, he stated that he was the youth president for a reason.

Recall that the businessman was arrested on July 16 after petitions were made against him at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

