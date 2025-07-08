Fans are mourning as UK actor and comedian Denis Kaate tragically passed away at the age of 37

Popular UK actor and comedian Denis Kaate, whose rising star in the skit-making scene had captivated fans across the country, has passed away at the age of 37.

News of his passing was confirmed by his close friend and associate, Joivan Wade, who took to Instagram on Thursday to make the heartbreaking announcement.

While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, the sudden nature of the loss has left many in shock and confusion.

Wade wrote:

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear friend and brother, Denis Kaate has sadly passed away. We are sharing this message out of love and respect for Denis and to honor his memory. Please keep Denis’s family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

See the post here:

Fans react to Denis Kaate's death

Kaate, known for his comic timing and viral skits, had built a loyal fanbase across Instagram and TikTok, with many praising his ability to deliver laughter even in tough times.

His untimely death has sparked a flood of emotional tributes from fans and colleagues.

@MissPearlXO said:

“Noooo! Not Denis Kaate! This guy made me laugh so many times. Rest easy king.”

@BigSamComedy added:

“I still dey watch his last skit yesterday. Life no balance at all. Rest in peace bro.”

@TeeDivaOfficial wrote:

“So young and full of talent. His death is just too painful. May God comfort his family.”

@Official_Mirabel shared:

“I still watched his skit yesterday. Omo life no get duplicate. Rest well legend .”

@real_bossmanjay stated:

“Always full of life and smiles, who would’ve thought he was going through anything? RIP King.”

@iam_philz reacted:

“This one pain me for real. We need to check on our strong friends more often. Rest easy bro.”

@ZarahNation_ wrote

“Why is it always the good ones? Denis no deserve to go like this. May God comfort his family.”

@BlaqHumour stated:

“The skit industry lost a gem. We will miss your energy, brother. Sleep well.”

