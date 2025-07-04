Nollywood actor Yul Edochie got many talking after he reacted to a viral picture of his newborn daughter, Universe

The renowned filmmaker shared a Twitter post where his daughter was being used as a point of contact for Trying-to-conceive (TTC) couples

Sharing his excitement about how it made him feel, he went on to pray for couples hoping to have a child soon

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed delight that his newborn daughter, Universe, is being utilised as a prayer point for trying-to-conceive (TTC) couples.

Yul took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tweet from a lady who used his kid to pray for TTC couples.

Yul Edochie brags with viral picture of his daughter.

Source: Instagram

The post reads, “I’m using this cute baby as a point of contact for couples looking for a child; your time is now.”

Yul was pleased to see his daughter being used as a prayer piont. He also prayed that those who were waiting for such a blessing would receive a response from God.

“Look what I came across on X. Wow, I didn’t know my daughter, Universe is being used as a point of contact. To all my people praying for such a blessing, may God answer your prayers the way He answered mine. Amen”.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mhiz_jules said:

"Filter or no filter this baby is extremely beautiful, God forbid that I hate on a childdddd."

pridegoesbeforefall sad:

"Who uses a child dedicated to the water goddess as a point of contact. People should understand what they wish."

ke.mi402 said:

"judy yuls baby mama, you have given birth to 3 children plus on from chike and 2 chidren from Mr Obasi, when is Yul going to marry you, because you have 6 children 3 father no RING."

chillwithmirabe said:

"Beautiful child of beautiful Chukwu ❤️."

pretty_iv_official said:

"|Since them born this pikin she never rest. You are so self!sh, even ur new born u dey use her for engagement, you're a user 🤣🤣. What a father😂."

ayomiwifey1 said:

"People looking for children..God will give you right children in the right circumstances #AMEN#."

cathy660942 said:

"Yul your BABY MAMA has given birth to 3 children, when are you going to marry her. 😂😂😂😂😂."

cathy660942 said:

"Yul juju obasi your BABY MAMA has 1 child for chike, 2 for obasi AND 3 FOR you, still no marriage, is this who you left Queen May for, your baby mama the daughter of a Marine priest, Mr obasi said before you marry any woman ask about her family, did you ask about jmyour baby mama family."

naetty2022 said:

"Who want to receive adultery child unless Anita Joseph, rest make we see road😂😂😂."😂

naetty2022 said:

"You have a missed call from Mr. Obasi, he said, he still remains the former wife of Juju Austin as simple as that, so go hang transformer😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life.

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with.

Angry fans say Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

