TikTok star Peller said he's scared to visit controversial singer Portable despite ending online beef

The singer, according to Peller in a recent video, asked him to bring Joblaq to record a song verse with him

However, the TikTok star said he allowed Joblaq to go alone, suspecting it could be a trap set by the singer

TikTok content creator Peller is once again the centre of controversy after revealing he’s scared of visiting controversial street-hop singer Portable, even though the two recently squashed their beef online.

In a video that has now gone viral, the 19-year-old streamer disclosed that Portable had invited him and his friend Joblaq to his side so they could record a song together.

But Peller said he was not confident about the singer’s true intentions.

TikTok star Peller says he's scared to visit controversial singer Portable despite ending online beef.

He said:

“So Portable asked me to bring my friend Joblaq so that he can give him a verse. But I have told Joblaq to go. You know I just settled my rift with Portable, so I am not sure if he truly wants to give him a verse or it is an opportunity to beat me"

See the video here:

“Na fear dey catch you?” – Mixed reactions trail Peller’s comment

Peller’s confession sent social media into a frenzy, with some users mocking his fear, while others advised caution, citing Portable’s erratic behaviour in the past.

@Donaotel_1 said:

“Broooo, go if you wan go.”

@Krystalkrona0 wrote:

“Today wey be 7/7? Just be careful oh, make dem no use you celebrate the day.”

@i_am_olamide1 added:

“Everything na settlement. As far as you don settle, no wahala.”

@godu12345 commented:

“So na only online you get mouth. Go make Portable show you things on things, you dey fear.”

@real_msl10742 wrote:

“Peller with Portable na the same thing, just small touch of young and old wahala.”

@QueenStella_001:

“Peller no wan collect portable special handshake Better safe than sorry!”

@iamNeloJay:

“Portable fit use that visit teach you lesson you go remember forever. Wise decision.”

@OlaThePlug:

“Why settle beef if you’re still scared? Na clout all of una dey chase abeg.”

@TeeClassiq:

“Peller too dey fear. If you no trust am, no go! No be by force to collect verse.”

@BennyVybz:

“This Portable matter no dey ever end in peace. Better stay on TikTok dey your lane.”

Portable asked Peller to bring Joblaq to record a song verse with him.

Portable calls out Ric Hassani

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable has called out his colleague Ric Hassani after being featured in the song 4x2x16. The Zeh Nation boss, who recently made headlines for calling out a clergy, voiced his grievances after discovering that the song was doing well post-release.

Portable, who felt he deserved more payment for his feature, claimed that it was his manager who negotiated and sealed the deal. He argued that due to the song's success, he should be compensated more.

He also mentioned that Skepta, who featured him in a song last year, had praised his verse and called him up to express admiration.

