A video showing the moment the Ooni of Ife met with a man, said to be his old buddy trended on social media

The clip captured the moment an excited Ooni of Ife almost hugged the man, who was restrained by some of the traditional ruler's aides

The display between the Ooni of Ife and the man has left many wondering why the man was stopped from hugging the traditional ruler

Popular traditional ruler Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, the Ooni of Ife, is trending across social media platforms in the country over a video showing the moment he met with an old friend.

The video captured the moment the Ooni of Ife arrived at an event alongside his entourage.

Video shows the moment the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye, almost hugged his old friend at an event. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

However, a clip showed the moment a man approached the Ooni, who, upon recognising who it was, quickly let go of his staff.

While attempting to embrace the man as they exchanged pleasantries, a clip captured the moment the man was stopped from hugging the traditional ruler.

Some netizens pointed out the fact that the Ooni could not wait to catch up on old times with the man, who repeatedly prostrated before the traditional ruler.

Ooni of Ife meets with an old friend at an event. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji star K1 De Ultimate met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

A viral video captured the musician and the monarch at an event when the latter walked up to the former for a quick pleasantry.

The video showing the moment Ooni of Ife met an old friend is below:

Reactions as Ooni meets old friend

While some netizens dropped funny comments about the Ooni's link-up with his old friend, others shared reasons the traditional ruler could not hug his buddy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

EmperorTwiTs said:

"There is a reason the Ooni resisted hugging him."

captain_xplora commented:

"Did anyone notice what he did with the staff before handing it to the other guy?"

Dailygistz commented:

"That moment he handed his staff over... He wanted to hug him but tradition held him back."

ayoku reacted:

"That must be an important buddy! Baba wan gyrate before he remember say he be orisa."

Nnewi300 wrote:

"This is good to watch. The man showed respect to the king. The king acknowledged a long time friend without formalities. Life no suppose hard.

Cleverlydey4u said:

"This man too humble mehn only few that value friendship will understand this feelings."

MsVotie commented:

"I like how we respect royalty in Africa. Cos this looks like a friend the Ooni will banter with on a good day. I mean, Ooni couldn’t wait to give him a hug."

loquat25 said:

"This man don Dey whine Kabiyesi with all these prostrating ooo."

Feiva_7 commented:

"Wait, so if tolu becomes a king tomorrow….I will prostrate for him?"

TheOnlyPappi reacted:

"You just know Oba cannot wait to meet him backstage and catch up with him. Dem go first start with conversation “Omo werey."

Alaafin vs Ooni: Oluwo speaks on superiority

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, spoke on who was superior between the Ooni of Ife and Alaafin of Oyo.

According to Oluwo, the Alaafin was superior to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo stated that the title was originally reserved for descendants of Oduduwa and believed Oyo town would see peace and development under Oba Abimbola Owoade.

