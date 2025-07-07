A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over a rare sighting she made on a public bus

To her amazement, she spotted a male passenger using a shaving stick and recorded him from her seat

While many people made funny comments about the man's action in the video, others had different thoughts

A video of a man using a shaving stick on a public bus has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

The video was posted on TikTok by a lady who was also a passenger on the bus.

The lady, with the handle @teeee_b, was startled by the man's unexpected action and recorded him.

In the viral clip, the man could be seen shaving his beard with a disposable shaving stick. He appeared unbothered that he was in public.

The lady, however, did not disclose where the incident happened. Some netizens found the man's action hilarious, while others were irritated.

Her video had amassed 14k views on TikTok at the time of this report.

Reactions trail clip of man shaving on bus

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's action on a public bus below:

dee_sagittarius00 said:

"You for just give am sponge and soap too."

Mayomi Henry said:

"Omo. No jokes but some people need to be held."

olamideaudumary said:

"If no be say na ashiere eda why he do Dey do this kind thing for public transport."

Pruddy’s Attar🫧💕🌸 said:

"Leave am ooo the one wey dey do everybody now no be here."

Thank God said:

"Na eran plenty pass for that una Lagos."

Tolexx033 said:

"That's why it's public.. you too do makeup, make the trend keep moving."

RMD said:

"Na so we dey do for Uk especially wen u late for work isn’t something special."

wolialara said:

"God abeg, make dem no record me for inside bus o."

OneBigDhrey said:

"Never to be caught unfresh."

