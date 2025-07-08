Actor Braxton Wells in a new video alleged s£xual assault by Tyler Perry Studios top exec, Mark Swinton

Wells stated that the filmmaker Tyler Perry knew about the abuse but stayed silent to protect his brand

This fresh allegation came just weeks after another actor, Derek Dixon, also sued Perry for s£xual assault

In a bombshell social media post, actor and military veteran Braxton Demarco Wells has made explosive allegations against Mark E. Swinton, the Senior Vice President of Scripted Programming at Tyler Perry Studios.

Wells, known for his role in Perry’s hit series The Oval, accused Swinton of grooming and sexually assaulting him after flying him from Los Angeles to Georgia under false pretences.

But the revelations didn’t stop there — Wells also claimed that Tyler Perry himself was aware of the abuse and helped cover it up.

Wells wrote:

“Mark E. Swinton, you groomed and r@ped me while I was under your influence. You abused your position... to commit unspeakable evil behind closed doors.”

Wells drops allegations against studio boss

Wells didn’t mince words in his accusations against Perry, claiming the media mogul not only chose silence over justice but also allegedly worked with attorneys to pressure him into signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to silence the matter.

He added:

“Tyler Perry, you built your empire on the image of a God-fearing man. Yet when darkness crept in... you retained a predator and helped cover it up.”

Wells said he is now taking legal action, seeking to invalidate the NDA and sue for sexual assault, emotional trauma, and legal malpractice.

Derek Dixon also filed assault lawsuit against Perry

These disturbing claims come just weeks after another actor, Derek Dixon, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Perry himself, alleging misconduct after a 2019 encounter.

Dixon, who also starred in The Oval, described his experience as manipulative and predatory.

In response to Dixon’s lawsuit, Perry’s lawyer, Matthew Boyd, dismissed the claims, calling them fabricated and part of a shakedown attempt.

Boyd stated:

“This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam."

See Wells confession here:

Nigerians react to fresh against Tyler Perry

The internet has gone into a frenzy over the fresh allegations.

@TalksWithLena:

"Two people, same show, similar stories. This can’t be a coincidence"

@IamMoTruth:

"Tyler Perry better speak up. Silence isn’t helping his image at all"

@HollywoodTea:

"Swinton’s name better trend because this story is WILD. Who else knew"

Wells states that Tyler Perry knew about the abuse but stayed silent to protect his brand. Photo: @tylerperry/IG.

Tyler Perry sets to release new movie after Straw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry is not slowing down anytime soon, having released another project shortly after the success of his trending movie Straw, featuring Taraji P. Henson.

Tyler Perry recently took to his social media pages to unveil his next film in his Madea franchise.

The upcoming Netflix comedy-drama, Madea's Destination Wedding, comes with a trailer ahead of its anticipated summer release.

