Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry is not slowing down anytime soon, having released another project shortly after the success of his trending movie Straw, featuring Taraji P. Henson.

Tyler Perry recently took to his social media pages to unveil his next film in his Madea franchise.

Tyler Perry announces the upcoming release of Madea’s Destination Wedding with a brand-new trailer. Credit: tylerperry

The upcoming Netflix comedy-drama, Madea's Destination Wedding, comes with a trailer ahead of its anticipated summer release.

The trailer debuted on June 9, with Perry’s character, Mabel 'Madea' Simmons, as the lead.

Madea's Destination Wedding is set to premiere on Netflix on July 11.

After Straw, Hollywood's Tyler Perry releases trailer for new movie. Credit: tylerperry

"She’s not cleared to travel, but that ain’t stopping her from going to the bahamas. MADEA’S DESTINATION WEDDING premieres july 11," the caption read.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Ini Edo dropped an emotional comment about actress Taraji P. Henson's role in Tyler Perry's movie, Straw.

Ini Edo shared how Taraji P had reignited the fire in her, stirring a reaction from the Hollywood star.

The Nigerian actress' comment, which stirred reactions from movie lovers, also got a response from Taraji P.

The trailer of Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding is below:

Reactions as Tyler Perry teases another movie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Tyler Perry's new trailer. Read the comments below:

sharon.b.cofie commented:

"Not Tyler giving us back to back!!! First Tears now laughter!! Here for it!"

mwalicious_jay said:

"Tyler ain’t playing with us … not Madea being illegal in 92 countries."

lqweenlina commented:

"After making us cry real tears with straw now he gon make us laugh."

kennytata commented:

"We haven't recovered from straw..and this I need to see Tyler Perry."

shazzy_fay commented:

"tylerperry Netflix belongs to you period… You had us crying on Straw and now we going to be laughing."

cici.loves.you said:

"Another tyler Perry movie for Netflix? We are getting so spoiled."

accentgardening commented:

"TP looking forward to your NEXT BIG SCREEN MOVIE went to movies yesterday and da options were slim."

sara_garcia_vargas said:

"This the least we deserve after crying our eyes out for Janiyah."

shawtyexotic said:

"After all these years Madea still looks the same matter of fact everyone does."

___azeezat_____ said:

"Tyler Perry's rent is due, and we're getting all this goodness!!!!! We're still reeling from 'Straw' though?!"

Toyin Abraham visits Tyler Perry's studio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Toyin Abraham shared how she spent a day at Tyler Perry Studios in the United States.

Toyin described the moment as magical and had to soak in all the black excellence the American filmmaker Tyler Perry created.

In the video, she shared the entrance to the studios as she stood outside with some people who hosted her.

