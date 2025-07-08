Danielle Edochie, the latest graduate in the Edochie family, is still basking in the joy of her achievement.

She shared a video of herself dancing on TikTok, accompanied by heartfelt words reflecting on her life and journey

Fans expressed their happiness for her, but many couldn't help but remember all that her family has gone through in the past few years

Fans of Danielle Dubem, the first daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May Edochie, have expressed excitement over a recent post she made following her graduation.

The young graduate had previously shared the good news of completing her university studies, posting beautiful pictures from her department.

May Edochie's daughter shares new post on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

In a new TikTok video, Danielle shared an energetic dance to a Christian song, accompanied by a cryptic message about her personal struggles and triumphs. The song’s lyrics, which expressed having a reason to praise the Lord, resonated with Danielle as she reflected on her journey.

In the caption, she proudly shared that 'despite everything' she went through, she had no carry-overs during her four years at university and did not defer any courses.

The young lady emphasized that she maintained excellent academic records throughout her studies.

Danielle expresses gratitude to God for feat

Attributing her success to God, Danielle expressed her deep gratitude, acknowledging that she doesn't fully understand how she achieved it all.

She shared how much she loves God dearly, continuing to dance joyfully to the music.

May Edochie's daughter dances in new video.

Source: Instagram

Fans reflect on message amid family struggles

Some of Danielle's fans tried to interpret the “despite all” message in her post, with many referencing the turmoil her family has faced.

They recalled how her mother discovered that her father had abandoned her and her siblings, choosing to live with his second wife. Others remembered the painful loss of her younger brother during the height of her parents' separation.

Fans also reflected on how May Edochie faced online ridicule and how Yul Edochie’s constant taunting, often accompanied by public displays of affection for his second wife, led Danielle to unfollow him online and change her surname.

Additionally, many recalled how Yinka reignited old controversies surrounding her mother.

What fans said about Danielle's post

Here are comments about Danielle' post below:

@shaprapra123 reacted:

"Very strong and determined young lady, to think that all her father nationwide mumuness for social media didn't even affect her academics."

@ogochi_joseph commented:

"A child her father should take Pride in but foolishness and foolishness are not my gree."

@akurukajoy said:

"I really thought of this today. Baby girl deserves a G wagon and some bunch of flowers."

@bond__builders shared:

"Within these 4 years, she watched her once happy family destroyed, her parents marriage, the one she and her siblings were born in shattered and her mom in shambles, she lost her brother tragically, lost the her ever present father who constantly redicules her and her mom on social media. Yet, no carry-overs, no bad results. Depression did not stop her success. Wao! Danielle...you are as resilient and strong as ur mom."

