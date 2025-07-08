VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral interview where President Tinubu's aide compared him to Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that the president's aide, in a viral video, stated that VeryDarkMan has more empathy than Peter Obi

VeryDarkMan's response to the comparison has gone viral, with many applauding the social media critic

Popular social media personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has responded to a viral video comparing him to former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, during an interview boldly stated that VeryDarkMan has more empathy than Obi.

VeryDarkMan reacts to Tinubu's aide's comment about him having more empathy than Peter Obi. Credit: verydarkblackman/peterobi/abat

Source: Instagram

Bwala made the comment while describing Obi as a politician displaced within his own party

The president's aide made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while rubbishing Obi’s stance on Tinubu not visiting Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State following the killings in the area.

According to Bwala: “VeryDarkMan has more empathy than Peter Obi, his not a politician but he was in Benue. Why does he have to wait until he becomes president before he gets to Benue? Empathy is personal."

VeryDarkMan reacts to comparison with Peter Obi

The social media critic, in a video, mentioned that he created the awareness about the killngs in Benue.

VeryDarkMan hits back at President Tinubu's aide over comparison with Peter Obi. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan also recalled how Obi was denied entry into Benue by the state government, querying the reason behind the action.

Sharing the video, the online critic wrote in a caption,

"According to daniel bwala “VERYDARKMAN HAS MORE EMPATHY THAN PETER OBI” dear Daniel bwala as the special adviser to president bola Ahmed tinubu you have f@lied gathering the right informations so how do you advise the president."

The video VeryDarkMan shared as he reacts to comparison with Peter Obi is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VeryDarkMan's video. Read them below:

DanielOkani1 commented:

"At first, I wanted to ignore it but let me comment. It is quite shameful that Daniel Bwala, could bring himself too low, by comparing Peter and VDM when it comes to empathy. But I liked Seun Okin, he asked, why didn't the president visit Benue? No reasonable response."

TjJahskid commented:

"VeryDarkMan’s reply “I don’t know why he needed to compare me to Peter Obi” — shows maturity and humility. Rather than bask in the flattery, he recognized the awkwardness and possible political intent behind such a comparison. His response helps to de-escalate tension."

StepbySteps101 wrote:

"Just be truthful for ones okay,we know u are workin so hard 4 pple not figureout u are workin 4 those currently ruining🇳🇬. Bc if u aren’t,u won’t pick an offense. Pple coming together in kicking out those who are currently destroyin🇳🇬so don’t we aren’t seein in between the lines."

Gbolahan2711 commented:

"You misunderstood the governor. He did not prevent Peter Obi from coming into Benue state. The Governor said, Peter will not be allowed to go into the IDP camp in Benue which directly under his exclusive care. That is simple. Peter can enter Benue as he likes."

VDM predicts failure of Obi, Atiku's coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM reacted to the newly opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The social media critic warned that the alliance featuring Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures is headed for a “woeful failure.”

In a video posted on his social media platform on Friday, July 4, 2025, VDM didn’t mince words, saying Nigerians should not be deceived by the recent coalition hype, because history is about to repeat itself.

