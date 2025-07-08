May Edochie's lawyer has responded to Yinka Theisen's series of social media posts and interviews after her relationship with Linc crashed

In a Facebook update, May Edochie's lawyer boldly claimed that Yinka Theisen was in possession of Linc's private photos

The lawyer also shared details about how Yinka Theisen had approached Linc Edochie's former girlfriend

May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, caused a buzz with a bold claim about Yinka Theisen and actor Linc Edochie's relationship breakdown.

The lawyer claimed that Yinka was in possession of Linc's private photos.

May Edochie's lawyer warns of potential leaks of private photos on social media as Yinka Theisen continues to drag Linc Edochie. Credit: yinkatheisen/lincedochie

Source: Instagram

"We believe that Yinka has Linc's private photos because his former girlfriend also has them. We hope she will not share them on social media," he wrote.

May's lawyer also shared how Yinka had reached out to Linc's ex-girlfriend, identified as Samantha.

"We are making sure that Linc's ex-girlfriend, Samantha, will not cooperate with Yinka. This morning by 2AM, Yinka reached out to Samantha for the purpose of getting Samantha to join her in rubbishing Linc and the Edochie family. We knew she was trying to reach Samantha. Samantha had initially avoided her. But she was encouraged to play along up to a point to ascertain Yinka's true intentions."

We don't know how much of Edochie secret Linc shared with Yinka which she may now use to blackmail his family. But we knew that he shared a lot with Samantha. So, we are making sure that Samantha does not cooperate with Yinka by sharing the information she has. Samantha and Linc dated for a longer period and she has turns of damaging information that Linc volunteered to her. We don't know how much Yinka has. Also, Samantha is a decent person. She doesn't want to be part of the drama.

We are just being responsible human beings by trying to deescalate this case across the board. We want all this to die down. The last thing we want to see on social media is somebody's nude pictures. We really think this dragging should end.

Also, we would urge Yinka to calm down and let it go. The best way to heal from any heartbreak is to calm down, and not to try to punish an entire family. She should stop going crazy over the whole thing. There are many other stranded Nigerian men to replace Linc with,"

Legit.ng recently reported that Yinka, who has been releasing details of her crashed relationship with Linc, shared a screenshot of the DM she received from another woman who claimed Linc approached her.

She alleged that Linc has been scamming women emotionally and financially, and wanted to use her to get some papers.

Screenshot of May Edochie's lawyer's post is below:

May Edochie's lawyer claims Linc's ex, Yinka has his private photos. Credit: dpafamilylawclinic.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail lawyer's comment about Yinka Theisen

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Adaego Onuzurike said:

"Biko make she no share OOO him no thief person own na just love carry him go enter one chance only the criminals own is permitted to be sharing."

Chinenye Jane Anaeme wrote:

"Hahaha wahala dey oo, she better not share it else she ll face the law no matter where she is."

Chi Progress said:

"E be like my God will judge you no be for one person, the whole family members have their own share in it, one by one."

Kwaghsar Linda Terkura-Adaa wrote:

"The Edochies got their match."

Nyakno Ntia wrote:

"His ex wife go just sidon one corner dey laugh."

May Edochie's lawyer advises Yul's family

In related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer spoke about the action of her fans against the Edochie family.

He disclosed that the social media drama was an indication that Pete Edochie's family was under immense pressure.

May's lawyer also advised the Edochies on what to do to end the social media noise.

