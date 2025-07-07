Linc Edochie’s ex lover Yinka Theisen is not backing down on their love as she has continued to show commitment signs amid online drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the filmmaker declared that he would never got back to his former lover after she declared unquenchable love for him

Following that, the abroad based woman shared a throwback video her and Linc that got netizens sharing hot takes online

Linc Edochie’s ex lover Yinka Theisen has refused to let go amid the ongoing drama between them.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yinka Theisen shared her hopes of reconciling with her partner, which appeared to have been dashed.

Linc Edochie’s ex Yinka shares their throwback video. Credit: @yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

This came after Yinka's viral post on Sunday, July 6, where she noted that true love never dies.

Shortly after Yinka hinted at a reunion with Linc, the actor broke his silence, confirming they were never getting back together."

"Never again, end of story" Linc wrote as he vowed never to go back to Yinka.

It didn't take long for the abroad based woman to share a throwback video of her and the filmmaker.

In the video that has gone viral, Linc could be seen professing love for Yinka which left many wondering what was going on with her.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Linc Edochie and Yinka’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

moe_nkemmm said:

"This is a new week…. no annoy me this morning!"

official_joyaghogho said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 na now una go appreciate Queen May, see wetin her age dey do over just 3months of dating. Mind you May spent 22yrs of her life with one man who later betrayed her but she handled the whole situation with grace as the Queen she is 👏."

nanafirdausy_ said:

"I love u like kilode raise to d power of infinity 😍😍 I don find pick up line 😂 tho am usually nt happy with breakups."

jannyblizzy said:

"Ala di n’udi na udi 😂😂😂😂."

janefrances_onyekwere said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂American Version of Cubana Chief Priest Helen😂😂😂😂😂😂."

regina_anthony_ said:

"Buckle up my people😂!This week is going to be a tough ride. And, as expected, she's starting it off with her signature wahala."

benytonia said:

"This woman relax worwor eh."

iampeppi_ said:

"Dis woman 😂😂😂😂."

v33v_o said:

"This one is not mentally sound o."

tracyokito said:

"E go pain me if na old video."

sis_miracle said:

"She nor know when to stop."

official_duchess_ said:

"🤣 another hellen of paskali in the making 😂."

jacintabae779 said:

"spiritual wife no do reach this Yinka ooo 😂😂😂."

iam_amyzon said:

"Am tired of seeing all these people anywhere I turn, kilode? Naija already have more wahala biko."

Linc Edochie’s ex Yinka reminisces over their love. Credit: @yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka alleged what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was with Linc.

She made this known during an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu.

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views, with many criticising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng