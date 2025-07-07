Afrobeats singer Davido is trending on social media X, formerly Twitter, over the recent tweet he shared

The DMW label boss' tweet comes amid 'World Davido Day' celebrated in Houston, Texas, on July 7

In reaction to Davido's tweet, some Nigerians accused the Unavailable hitmaker of cultisim on social media

Nigerian international act Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has caused a buzz on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

Davido, who recently shared videos and pictures of himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, on board a private jet ahead of his music tour, returned to X on Monday, July 7, to drop a short tweet.

"Happy Metal," the DMW label boss wrote in a tweet that has gone viral.

The DMW singer's tweet falls on July 7, which some celebrate as "World Davido Day" or "Davido Day" in recognition of his contributions to music.

Legit.ng previously reported that in 2023, the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner, sparked reactions online after he declared July 7 an annual date to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Davido.

The proclamation was made just before the kick-off of the Afrobeat superstar's show at the 40,000-capacity Toyota Arena in Houston and clips that emerged online from the show were scintillating.

In Houston, Texas, July 7 was officially declared "Davido Day."

However, some social media users have linked the tweet to a group known as the 'Neo Black Movement of Africa.

See Davido's tweet below:

Reactions trail Davido's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the music star's tweet.

Read the comments below:

KingTaiwo_ wrote:

"Very foolish boy. Very soon you celebrities would become victims of this cult violence."

MezieAbia commented:

"At this age? Davido, you’re now a married man with children who are looking up to you and learning from you. Cultism should be the least of the things that should occupy your mind at this age. If you’re too less busy, then enter the studio and come up with something productive and profitable. Peace."

Chinonxo_ said:

"You no get men you dey celebrate metal."

olobacollins6 wrote:

"See people role model."

thebigdammy commented:

"na your song i like o , which one be metal again OBO?"

barafalee_unf wrote:

"You wey just join black house for Uni. Them say today na una interhouse sport o."

bashskillza

"Happy METAL but no happy SOLD OUT. Na tour you dey or initiation?"

Alexandaaahh commented:

"What is even wrong with you, at your age you are celebrating 7/7. Can never be wizkid or burnaboy."

Xperience_Snr wrote:

"Almost every crime you can think of that's destroying the poor citizens of Nigeria 🇳🇬 your hands dey inside. Petty scam oo, you dey. Online fraud, you dey. Ponzi Scheme oo, you dey like mad. Crypto scam oo, you dey. Political scam oo, you dey. Even to visit Tinubu, a President that his government is destroying the country."

What 30BG fans said about Davido's album

In other news, Legit.ng reported that on X for moving the release date for 5IVE album by a month.

An update on streaming platform Apple Music showed a new date for Davido's new album.

Amid the reactions, some fans of the DMW label music star have suggested reasons for his decision.

