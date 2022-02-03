Nigerian music star, Olatunji Oladotun Alade better known as Dotman is demonstrating the giving spirits in him on social media

The singer decided to pay up the school fees of some out of school children after he got their names from a Twitter user

An aspiring fashion designer who needed a sewing machine also reached out to him and he got what he requested, Nigerians have commended his gesture

Music star, Dotman is getting nice comments on social media after extending kind gestures to some out of school children.

A Twitter user reached out to Dotman to request help for some pupils who were unable to pay their school fees and the singer coughed out about N200k to settle the bills.

Dotman pays school fees for children online. Credit: @dotmanofficial

Another aspiring fashion designer told him about his desire to get a sewing machine and he fulfilled his dream by paying N45k for it.

The budding fashion designer thanked the singer and prayed for the success of his music career in an appreciation post.

Check out the exchanges below:

Reactions

Nigerians have greeted Dotman's kind gestures with mixed reactions, most of them commended him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Florishohabuike:

"May God bless him for touching souls."

Real_ogadan:

"Being human isn't expensive."

Dannie_.ex:

"This guy and giveaway on Twitter."

R1oneapparel:

"Me sef I wan buy sowing machine o kukuraja."

Oloyede2222:

"Imagine Dotman Dey do giveaway and olamide Dey insult people."

Caddytunes:

"Good gesture dotman,and every other person touching lives in the littlest forms positively…Gods blessings upon everyone."

Mofast_the_fast_guy_:

"That is why there is government school. Let's see who pays their next term school fee. And to that idiot who requested for a sewing machine, let him learn the act of working and earning an income. Yoruba people should stop begging and wanting to get everything for free."

