Nigerian Afropop singer Dotman recently got into a heated argument with his wife Madison during an Instagram live session

The Akube hitmaker was heard demanding a divorce from his American wife while hinting that he was tired of the marriage

Videos recorded from the Instagram live session have continued to make the rounds on social media as they garner numerous mixed reactions

Nigerian Afropop singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade popularly known as Dotman has recently sparked divorce rumour with his Oyibo wife Maidson.

The singer, who got married in 2020, took to Instagram Live to record a session of a heated argument between him and his spouse.

In the video, Dotman mentioned that he had asked for a divorce but that his wife hadn’t been forthcoming with the process. He also accused her of wanting to take their two kids away and revealed that his Oyibo wife is pregnant with their third child.

As recorded videos from the live session continue to circulate through social media, the reason behind the feud is yet to be known.

However, netizens and influencers are not left out of the situation, as they come up with different views and questions as to what has become a social media case.

Reaction from popular Instagram relationship and life coach Solomon Buchi

Solomon Buchi left a comment on one of the posts made about Dotman and his wife’s feud, demanding that the duo didn’t have family members or pastors to help settle their issues rather than bring them to social media for online in-laws to deliberate on.

In Solomon Buchi’s words:

"It’s not even the divorce that’s my issue, it’s going live on IG. Omo. Don’t you have family members? You don’t have mentors? Pastors?"

See the post on Dotman's IG Live clash wife Madison

More reactions from Netizens on Dotman's IG Live clash with wife Madison

cherish_pweetyy:

But why are some people obsessed with putting their issues online? Na wa o

cherish_pweetyy:

No be una talk say oyinbo women better pass Nigeria women?

bestdressednigerians:

Why are you going live over a little misunderstanding with your wife? If na like this our parents do am most of our families for don scatter

temilolasobola:

"So you guys had a quarrel in the house and you went live to prove what exactly."

donprettychiamaka:

"The sad part is her trying to reason with him and he doesn’t even want to listen. He keeps cutting her off to make her look bad."

kinsroyal:

"Looks like we the Online In-laws will be busy this year."

sisimodupe:

"I thought you guys always claim that the white ladies are better than your country women."

don.khuemen:

"You use woman get papers now you wan dey rush am with divorce.. nice one."

