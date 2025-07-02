Samu Aghehowa swapped his father’s surname, Omorodion, for Aghehowa to honour his beloved mother

For many footballers, the name on the back of their jersey is just a formality, a part of the uniform. But for 20-year-old Spanish-Nigerian striker Samu Aghehowa, that name means everything.

It is a story of love, sacrifice, and deep emotional gratitude.

Born in Melilla, Spain, to Nigerian parents, the talented forward was originally known as Samu Omorodion, his father’s surname.

But ahead of his breakout season at FC Porto, Samu made a personal choice, one that spoke volumes without needing too many words.

According to Complete Sports, he decided to replace his father's surname with his mother’s, “Aghehowa”, not for fame or image, but for honour.

The story behind the name “Aghehowa”

In an interview that left fans deeply moved as captured by Eurofoot, Samu shared the heartfelt reason behind the change.

“Everything I do is for her, so that she feels proud of me,” he said.

“She is the most important woman in my life. She has helped me at all times. She is the pillar of my life, without her, I don’t know what I would do.”

His mother, Blessing Aghehowa, raised him through hardship. From long nights working multiple jobs to ensuring he never missed training, she gave everything so her son could pursue his dreams.

For Samu, honouring her was not just a symbolic act, it was a promise fulfilled.

The La Roja forward recalled the moment she heard he had been called up to the Spanish national team.

“Before I could even tell her, someone had already told her. She called me crying. I was so proud to give her that moment.”

Changing his name was his way of putting her front and centre, every match, every goal, every cheer from the crowd now echoes her legacy too.

Writing his own story

Samu’s football journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

After helping Spain win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he was set to sign with Chelsea, but the deal fell through.

Instead, the 20-year-old forward joined FC Porto, where he has been unstoppable, scoring 27 goals in one season, per Transfermarkt.

Under coach Sergio Conceicão, the young forward has grown in confidence and maturity, on and off the pitch.

The name on his jersey may have changed, but his focus remains the same: playing with purpose.

While Nigeria has shown interest in calling him up, Samu continues to represent Spain, where he’s already earned senior caps.

Why Samu chose to represent Spain

