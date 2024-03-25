A lady on TikTok has posted the video of her encounter with Eniola Badmus while she visited a mall

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her but Badmus refused and warned her against it

The lady begged her and continued recording while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator

A Tiktoker known as Mhiz Phemia has complained about the way Eniola Badmus reacted after she sighted her at a mall.

The lady shared a video of the actress walking and how she respectfully took permission to record Badmus after she was sighted at a mall.

Badmus who attended Wizkid's mother's burial last year warned her not to do such a thing to her. She said she must take permission before recoding anyone.

Eniola covers her face

In the recording, Badmius was seen covering her face as she walked up to the elevator at the mall.

She was wearing a multi-colored top and trousers. The lady however continued to video her as she walked along.

This is not the first time that a lady would be sharing her encounter with Badmus. A lady once noted how she was ignored by the actress at an event.

According to her, she used to visit the actress in the past but when she met Eniola Badmus, she is ignored.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Tiktoker. Here are some of the comments below:

@Tinnah:

"Make una no blame her.. she wasn't loved at home."

@Yemi:

"The way una dey do this celebrities like say dem be mini God sef."

@Courage:

"You don’t record someone without telling them, even disclaimers are put up in events to let people know they’re being recorded."

@Rebecca Olowoyo:

"God forbid, person wey I no go look twice."

@TEE:

"Would you like it if you go out and there are cameras in your face. Y’all should know how to behave."

@Dangerous:

"learn to love yourself."

@ADERONKE:

"when you do like say you no know them,I think they will respect you more."

@Anjolaoluwa:

"She is pregnant if she sue you for this nko?"

@Otunba Aleshinloye:

"Me I get pride I won’t even flinch, unless the person Dey share long life and prosperity."

Eniola Badmus shows off backside

Legit.ng had reported that Badmus had been in the news because of her drastic weight loss.

A video of the actress dancing at a club sparked reactions online. The video was from the recording of the party she threw in London that most of her colleagues abroad attended.

While she was dancing, she turned her back and showed off her backside as she shook it to the delight of those who were present.

Source: Legit.ng